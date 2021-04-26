Los Angeles: The Oscars 2021 happened at two locations in LA – Union Station and Dolby Theatre. The Hollywood autobiographical drama film Mank, based on screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, leads the show with 10 noms this year. This is followed by The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with six nominations each. The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, which was set in India and featured actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav – has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Also Read - Oscars 2021: The White Tiger's Ramin Bahrani Loses to The Father's Christopher Hampton And Florian Zeller
Who’s going to make the history: Also Read - Oscars 2021 LIVE Updates: Chloe Zhao Creates History by Winning Best Director Award For Nomadland
- Several people are going to create history at the Oscars if they end up winning in their respective categories.
- Riz Ahmed’s win for his performance in Sound of Metal will be the first win for a Muslim actor in the Best Actor at Oscar category.
- If Anthony Hopkins wins for his performance in The Father, he will be the oldest actor to win in the Best Actor at Oscar category.
- If Chloe Zhao, who is director of Nomadland, wins the Best Director at awards, will only be the second female director to do so. She will also be the first woman of colour to be receiving the honour.
Check out the winners from Oscars 2021 here (updating live):
Live-Action Short Film Also Read - Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Good Luck’ to The White Tiger Team to Win in Best Adapted Screenplay Category
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers – WINNER
- White Eye
Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal – WINNER
Makeup And Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Actor in a Best Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round, Denmark – WINNER
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – WINNER
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
- Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
- One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boslian, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – WINNER
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman – WINNER
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- lo Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7