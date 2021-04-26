Los Angeles: The Oscars 2021 happened at two locations in LA – Union Station and Dolby Theatre. The Hollywood autobiographical drama film Mank, based on screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, leads the show with 10 noms this year. This is followed by The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with six nominations each. The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, which was set in India and featured actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav – has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Also Read - Oscars 2021: The White Tiger's Ramin Bahrani Loses to The Father's Christopher Hampton And Florian Zeller

Who’s going to make the history: Also Read - Oscars 2021 LIVE Updates: Chloe Zhao Creates History by Winning Best Director Award For Nomadland

Several people are going to create history at the Oscars if they end up winning in their respective categories. Riz Ahmed’s win for his performance in Sound of Metal will be the first win for a Muslim actor in the Best Actor at Oscar category. If Anthony Hopkins wins for his performance in The Father, he will be the oldest actor to win in the Best Actor at Oscar category. If Chloe Zhao, who is director of Nomadland, wins the Best Director at awards, will only be the second female director to do so. She will also be the first woman of colour to be receiving the honour.

Check out the winners from Oscars 2021 here (updating live):

Live-Action Short Film Also Read - Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Good Luck’ to The White Tiger Team to Win in Best Adapted Screenplay Category

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers – WINNER

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal – WINNER

Makeup And Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Actor in a Best Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark – WINNER

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – WINNER

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boslian, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song