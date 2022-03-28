Oscars 2022: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences observed a moment of silence to recognise the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Through slides with a message of support, the organisers expressed their support for the people of Ukraine. Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-born actress, was the other official acknowledger of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - Billie Eilish's Dramatic Train Triggers Meme-Fest on Internet, Fans Post Loofa Pics And Say 'Billies Loofa Era' - Check Tweets

The message on the slides read, "We'd like to observe a moment of silence in honour of the people of Ukraine, who are today confronting invasion, strife, and intolerance within their own borders. While the film provides an important platform for us to show our humanity during times of conflict, the fact is that millions of Ukrainian families require food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are limited, but 'as a global community,' we can do more. We ask that you help Ukraine in any manner you can.. #StandwithUkraine."

Many celebrities wore blue ribbons given by the United Nations Refugee Agency on the red carpet this year. According to Variety, the hashtag #withrefugees refers to the refugee situation created by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as well as solidarity with all those compelled to leave injustice.

List of celebs who showed up wearing blue ribbons in support of Ukraine:

Jamie Lee Curtis – She wore a blue ribbon with the words “with refugees” tied to her left hand.

Diane Warren – The musician wore a blue ‘with refugees’ pin to the red carpet.

Yuh-Jung Youn – A north Korean refugee donned the blue ribbon above a dark long-sleeved garment.

Jason Momoa – His attire also included a modest gesture to Ukraine, with a blue-and-yellow pocket square paying homage to the country’s flag.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, when it launched a barrage of missiles and aircraft against Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, the capital. Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have been forced to evacuate their nation as a result of Russia’s invasion, which has triggered the greatest European refugee crisis since World War II. At least 3,000 civilians have died as a result of the invasion, according to Ukraine.

(With inputs from IANS)