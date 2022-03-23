Oscars 2022: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to begin in 5 days. The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 27, Sunday night (not as per IST) at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. It’s the year’s most prestigious awards show, which will honour the best movies of the year. The event was scheduled for late February/early March, however, it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The world will once again witness the best films of the year along with celebrities making some outstanding appearances at the Red Carpet.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Announces 'Fan-Favorite' Category, Will Allow Fans To Vote For Their Favorite Movies On Twitter, Details Inside

Indian movie-lovers have been googling the right time and date so that they can too enjoy Oscars 2022. Here, we have segregated the exact time, date and where can watch the live streaming of the event.

Oscars 2022: When and At What Time to Watch in India

Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27. As per India time, the date will be March 28, Monday. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards.

Oscars 2022: Where To Watch In India?

While the show will broadcast on ABC in the US, fans in India can tune into Star World and Star Movies starting 6.30 am on March 28 to catch all the action live from Hollywood. For live updates on Oscars 2022 and winners’ list, stay tuned to india.com.

Where is the Oscars 2022 taking place?

The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. Expected a star-studded night on Sunday.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2022?

The Academy has roped in not one but three hosts this year. After going host-less for three years, the Academy has picked three women: comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall to host the awards show.

Indian Documentary nominated for Oscars 2022:

The Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire, has managed to secure a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. It is a 2021 Indian documentary film directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas about the journalists running the Dalit women led newspaper Khabar Lahariya, as they shift from 14-years of print to digital journalism using smartphones.

Oscars 2022 Nominations:

The nominated movies are giving tough competition to each other with Jame Campion’s film The Power Of The Dog, leading with 12 nominations. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles.

The nominations for the Best Lead Actor Awards include Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The nominations for the Best Lead Actress Awards include Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.