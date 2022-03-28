Oscar 2022: No Oscar ceremony is comprehensive without the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, in which the Academy honors all of the cinema personalities who have passed away around the world. The majority of the celebrities honored were from Hollywood, although French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo was also honored. Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar would have been a dream come true for Indian Twitter. The Academy also left out Full House star and comedian Bob Saget, who died in January at the age of 65.Also Read - India at Oscars 2022: Namit Malhotra Wins Oscar For Dune - All About Him And His VFX Company

At the 94th Academy Awards, Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar were absent from the ‘In Memoriam’ portion. The omission of two of Indian cinema’s heavyweights from the 2022 Oscars event was noticeable, notably after the renowned personalities were honoured by the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) earlier this month. Also Read - Dog Abandoned For Being 'Gay' Adopted by Same-Sex Couple, Renamed 'Oscar' | See Pics

Lata Mangeshkar’s fans were outraged that she was not included in the memorial. They quickly took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One of the uses wrote, “The amazing world-record setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on..(sic)” While another user wrote, “This is incredibly insensitive of #Oscars2022 management. If the #Oscars are a celebration of #global and not #western or #Hollywood cinema, ignoring #DilipKumar n #LataMangeshkar is deplorable, unforgiveable. Also Read - Oscars 2022: From Diane Warren to Jamie Lee Curtis, Celebs Wear Blue Ribbon to Show Solidarity With Ukraine

Check these Twitter reactions by Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar fans:

The amazing world-record setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on.. — sandeep jain (Sandy) (@sandeep31352176) March 28, 2022

#Oscars2022 #LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame – Nightingale of India – not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year. — Rema Deo (@Remadeo) March 28, 2022

I was actually expecting #LataMangeshkar to be mentioned in the #Oscars In Memoriam. But well… — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) March 28, 2022

Why was the Indian Nightingale @mangeshkarlata omitted from #Oscars tribute. She is a legend! Bizzare and inexcusable!….#LataMangeshkar — Aayush Joshi । आयुष जोशी (@aajoshi0607) March 28, 2022

So #Oscars didn’t have time to pay tribute to Indian legends #LataMangeshkar & #DilipKumar. Not that it should matter to us but they rightfully deserve a slap. Consider #WillSmith charging at #Oscar2022 😏 — Karan Bhardwaj (@RebootWithKaran) March 28, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was dubbed the ‘Nightingale of India,’ and she was one of the most varied singers in Indian cinema. Some of her famous tracks include Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Tere Liye among others. Dilip Kumar, on the other hand, was known by Tragedy King because of depressing but award-winning performances. Some of his blockbusters include Ram Aur Shyam, Kranti and Mughal-e-Azam.

