Priyanka in black saree at Pre-Oscar party: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Thursday to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. The pictures and videos from the same are now going viral on social media with PC looking absolutely stunning in a black saree. Priyanka chose to honour her culture by wearing a sparkly black saree at the event which was sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut. The event was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goya and Shruti GangulyAlso Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Perform Puja in Front of Beautiful Lord Shiva Idol at LA Home

In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, Priyanka is seen talking about what this whole event means to the entire South Asian community in the international film space. She says “we are creating a sense of community for each other. We are creating a community that just not celebrates each other but offers shoulders to stand on…” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gives Befitting Response to Comedian Rosie O'Donnell’s Apology: ‘Google My Name’

Priyanka channelised her inner Desi girl at the event by draping her saree beautifully. She teamed up her saree with a tube blouse, hair on one shoulder, and subtle jewellery and makeup. The actor looks absolutely striking and that outfit is a good pick considering the essence of the celebration.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies that include projects from both Hollywood and Bollywood. The actor has got Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar, in the pipeline apart from the web series Citadel, a romantic film Text For You and an action drama Ending Things. Meanwhile, the Oscars are going to take place on March 27 (March 28 in India) at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Oscars 2022!