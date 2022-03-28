Oscars 2022 Winners list: As per Indian time, the ceremony began at 6 am at the Dolby theatres in Hollywood. While all eyes are on Netflix’s drama The Power of The Dog to win the Best Picture this year, West Side Story, Apple’s CODA, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley the other top contenders fighting for the trophy at the 94th Academy Awards. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10. However, Dune got out to an early lead, winning for production design, editing, sound, cinematography, visual effects, original music and more.Also Read - Jimmy Kimmel Won't Host Oscars 2020? Here's The latest Insights to The Upcoming Academy Awards

Indian film Writing With Fire, which won a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category, is fighting for the trophy against Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…or, Then The Revolutions Could Not be Televised). Meanwhile, the 94th Oscars ceremony is going to be studded with stylish performances by the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Billie Eilish who will also mark their debut Academy nominations this year in the Best Original Song category.

Here are the Oscars 2022 Winners LIVE Announcement:

    CODA wins again for the best screen play. Sian Heder bags Oscar for it. Sian had said Coda is more than a ‘Sundance film’; it’s a crucial biopic of adulthood.

    Oscars 2022: Best original screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast | The film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and newcomer Jude Hill. The film, which Branagh has described as his most personal film, follows a young boy’s childhood in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the beginning of The Troubles in 1969.

    The Long Goodbye by Aneil Karia // Drama // Short Film // Directors Notes

    Oscars 2022 Winners’ list: Best costume design goes to Jenny Beavan for Cruella (101 Dalmatians’ prequel) | Jenny has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design 11 times, winning 3 awards for 1985’s A Room With A View, for which she shared an award with John Bright, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, and 2021’s Cruella.

    Quote from Jenny Beavan: “The great thing about a film like ‘Cruella” is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times.”
    Oscars 2022: Best international feature film goes to Drive My Car (Japan) | It is primarily based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women, while taking inspiration from other stories in it. The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he directs a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima and grapples with the death of his wife, Oto.
    Troy Kotsur is now the first man who is Deaf to win an Academy Award for acting, collecting the trophy for best actor in a supporting role.

    Quote from Troy Kotsur:

