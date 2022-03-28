Oscars 2022 Winners list: As per Indian time, the ceremony began at 6 am at the Dolby theatres in Hollywood. While all eyes are on Netflix’s drama The Power of The Dog to win the Best Picture this year, West Side Story, Apple’s CODA, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley the other top contenders fighting for the trophy at the 94th Academy Awards. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10. However, Dune got out to an early lead, winning for production design, editing, sound, cinematography, visual effects, original music and more.Also Read - Jimmy Kimmel Won't Host Oscars 2020? Here's The latest Insights to The Upcoming Academy Awards

Indian film Writing With Fire, which won a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category, is fighting for the trophy against Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…or, Then The Revolutions Could Not be Televised). Meanwhile, the 94th Oscars ceremony is going to be studded with stylish performances by the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Billie Eilish who will also mark their debut Academy nominations this year in the Best Original Song category.

Here are the Oscars 2022 Winners LIVE Announcement: