Oscars 2023: 10 Best Picture Nominees, Where to Watch Them in India And What They Are All About

Oscars 2023: A glimpse at 10 Best Picture nominees, where to watch them in India and what they are all about.

Oscars 2023: Oscars 2023 are just a few hours away from airing the grand awards night. There has been lot of excitement over the expected winners this year. Steven Spielberg and James Cameron both are nominated in the Best Picture category. However, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking are also being considered strong contenders. Top Gun: Maverick fans are also elated over the film being nominated at the 95th Academy Awards. The year has been exciting for the Academy as there has been celebration of diversity, bridging the gap between Hollywood films and other foreign cinema.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Tom Cruise reprises his starring role as the naval aviator Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It is an action-drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from stories by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Top Gun: Maverick is available on Amazon Prime Video.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

The Banshees of Inisherin is a 2022 black tragicomedy film directed, written, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh. The movie stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in crucial roles. It is available on Disney+Hotstar.

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

Triangle of Sadness is a 2022 satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut. The film stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson. It has limited screenings in some selected PVR multiplexes in India.

TAR

Tár is a 2022 psychological drama film written and directed by Todd Field and starring Cate Blanchett. Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a renowned celebrity conductor who is embroiled in a career-ending scandal over accusations of serial sexual harassment and abuse. The movie is available at limited PVR multiplexes in India.

THE FABELSMAN

The Fabelmans is a 2022 American coming-of-age drama film directed by Steven Spielberg, who co-wrote and co-produced it with Tony Kushner. The film is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg’s adolescence and first years as a filmmaker. It’s told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him. It has limited screenings in some selected multiplexes in India.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Avatar: The Way of Water is a 2022 American epic science fiction film directed and produced by James Cameron. He co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver from a story the trio wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. Distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is the sequel to Avatar (2009) and the second installment in the Avatar film series. The 2023 Oscars best picture nominee is available at limited PVR multiplexes in India.

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

All Quiet on the Western Front is a 2022 epic anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Directed by Edward Berger, it stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, and Devid Striesow. It is a Netflix original streaming on the OTT platform since October 28, 2023.

ELVIS

Elvis is a 2022 biographical drama film with Austin Butler in the titular role directed by Baz Luhrmann from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It chronicles the life of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley under the management of Colonel Tom Parker. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

WOMEN TALKING

Women Talking is a 2022 American drama film written and directed by Sarah Polley. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, and inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia.[4] It features an ensemble cast that includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, who also served as a producer on the film. It is not yet available on any streaming services accessible in India.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a 2022 American absurdist comedy-drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as “Daniels”). The plot centers on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles. The movie is yet to have its worldwide theatrical release.

The Oscars’ pre-show is going to be hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and our very own desi-at-heart Lilly Singh. The pre-show will be telecast between 4:30-5:00 am on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Oscars 2023!

