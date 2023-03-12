Home

Ahead of Oscars 2023 ceremony, Kiara Advani recently revealed how Ram Charan changed post RRR success.

Kiara Advani Reveals How Ram Charan Changed Post RRR Success: Kiara Advani recently spilled-the-beans on her RC15 co-star Ram Charan. Kiara and Ram Charan are coming together in the bilingual PAN (popular-across-nation) India actioner to be released in both Telugu and Hindi. Ram had also wished Kiara from the sets of RC15 on her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, as the nation is gearing up for Oscars 2023, Kiara spoke about Ram, who has now become an international star. She told that the latter is still the same humble and grounded success even after his global success when she met him.

KIARA ADVANI CALLS RAM CHARAN A GROUNDED CO-STAR

In an interaction with News 18, Kiara said “It’s always lovely working with Ram. He’s a very, very fine actor and an excellent dancer. And this film will see both of us in a very different light.” She added, “I met him after RRR. We also shot together after the release of the film. He’s still the same. He’s so grounded. He’s a humble and wonderful person. That’s what makes him the star that he is.” Ram Charan and Jr NTR have already arrived in Los Angeles and their interviews with international portals are breaking the internet. Netizens are all pumped up as the speculations are rife that an Indian film would bag the Oscars 2023 trophy in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become a sensation in countries like Japan and US. Indian movie buffs can’t stop raving on how local became global, taking Indian cinema to new heights. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and NTR, all are expected to be together at the 95th Academy Awards to witness the historic moment.

Kiara Advani will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

RRR also has Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

