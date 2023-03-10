Oscars 2023 Date, Time, Popular Nominees, When And Where to Watch in India: Your Complete Guide!

Home

Oscars 2023 Date, Time, Popular Nominees, and everything else you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards. Gear up for the big morning in India on Monday!

Oscars 2023 Guide for Indians: The stage is set and the perfect buzz has been created for probably the biggest night in entertainment – the Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards are going to take place this Sunday (PST) evening at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. The show will feature a gamut of international stars vying for their favourites to win the coveted Oscars trophy. The year is going to be special for Indians, who are cheering for their homegrown film – RRR after it bagged the Best Original Song nomination for Naatu Naatu.

Another proud moment for Indians is to see actor Deepika Padukone walking the red carpet and that glistening stage as one of the presenters for the night. She is only the third Indian presenter on the Oscars stage after model Persis Khambatta in 1980 and Priyanka Chopra who graced the event in 2016. Here’s everything else you need to know about Oscars 2023:

Oscars 2023 Date, Time, and Where to Watch in India:

In India, the Oscars will be telecast live Monday morning, March 13, on Disney+Hotstar. You will have to subscribe to the OTT platform if you haven’t already to catch all the action live, starting from 5:30 am IST.

Oscars 2023 Hosts Name

The 95th Academy Awards are being hosted by everyone’s favourite, television presenter and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel. This is his third time hosting the awards night. But, this time though, all eyes are going to be on him as he decides to address the infamous slap-gate controversy involving Chris Rock and Will Smith from last year.

The Oscars’ pre-show is going to be hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and our very own desi-at-heart Lilly Singh. The pre-show will be telecast between 4:30-5:00 am on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Oscars 2023: Who all are performing this year?

You will have to buckle up your seatbelts as our RRR team is going to make the world go ‘Naatu Naatu‘ with their performance at the 95th Academy Awards. Rahul Sipligunk And Kaala Bhairava are going to sing the Oscar-nominated number at the event. Rihanna will also be rendering her soulful song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up on the stage. Applause, which starred Jacqueline Fernandez, will also be performed at the Oscars. All the songs are competing in the Best Original Song category at the awards show this year.

Another special performance of the night will be given by legendary Rock artiste Lenny Kravitz who would honour the people who passed away last year in the ‘In Memorium’ segment of the ceremony.

Oscars 2023 Presenters’ List:

Apart from India’s Deepika Padukone, the others on the list of presenters this year, include the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana, Melissa McCarthy, Samuel L Jackson, and Troy Kotsur among others.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Oscars 2023!

