Oscars 2023: Here’s Why Ram Charan, Jr NTR Didn’t Perform on Naatu Naatu Song

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR were supposed to dance to Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. But, it didn't happen, here's why.

Oscars 2023: At the 95th Academy Awards 2023, Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen celebrating their moment after RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an award for Best Original Song. At the event, we saw a performance on Naatu Naatu where Lauren Gottlieb was also a part. But, do you know Ram and NTR were supposed to perform at the Oscars? Raj Kapoor, who was one of the producers at the Oscars awards ceremony said that both of the actors backed out for multiple reasons. He also revealed that one of them being the duo did not feel comfortable performing the dance live on stage.

Initially, the plan was to make original singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj sing live and have Ram Charan and Jr NTR perform on stage with a battalion of dancers. However, this didn’t work out.

In an interview with The Academy, Raj said, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the US to be a part of the performance…Once we had the musical edit approved by MM Keeravaani, we did late-night Zoom calls with the choreography team in India and Los Angeles. We shared casting choices, costume design ideas, and stage renderings with the team from India.”

“In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse”, Raj added.

