  • Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: India WINS Its First Oscar For ‘The Elephant Whisperers’
Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: India WINS Its First Oscar For ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Oscars 2023 Winners LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone, Ran Charan, Jr NTR, and Guneet Monga among other Indians put up a gorgeous display on the champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards. Check out the pictures and videos here.

Updated: March 13, 2023 7:22 AM IST

By Vineeta Kumar

Oscar 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 95th Academy Awards live coverage from Los Angeles' Dolby Atmos
Oscars 2023 the 95th Academy Award: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ gets a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as the crowd cheers for the MM Keeravani creation and the Rajamouli’s gem at the Oscars 2023. Meanwhile, India’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ loses to ‘Navalny’ in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

The stage is set for the 95th Academy Award in Los Angeles and India is set to witness a major history unfolding in its history of 100 years. With nominations in three major categories, the country is looking at a very distinct opportunity where all three nominees are likely to win. All eyes remain on RRR as the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ competes in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film category’, and ‘All That Breathes’ standing tall in the ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ category.

CHECK OSCARS 2023 LIVE UPDATES AND ALL YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE PROCESS OF WINNING

  • 7:23 AM IST

    India WINS Oscars: India’s documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins big in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Oscars 2023 for Best International Feature Film: Germany’s ‘All Quiet on The Western Front’ wins the 95th Academy Award in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Ruth Carter creates history at Oscars 2023: Ruth E. Carter makes history once again! With her second win for Best Costume Design tonight, she is now the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.

  • 7:08 AM IST

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Naatu Naatu gets a standing ovation at Oscars 2023: RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ impresses the Oscars audience as they stand up and cheer up for the performance by Indian and American artistes on the song, curated by musician MM Keeravani.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Naatu Naatu Performance at Oscars 2023: The dance troupe performs RRR’s Naatu Naatu’ on stage after Deepika Padukone introduces the song to the world audience at the 95th Academy Awards.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone walks up the stage and introduces RRR’s Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. She mentions that it’s the first song from an Indian production house to have been nominated at the Oscars.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Oscars 2023 Best Costume Design: Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter wins the 95h Academy Award for ‘Best Costume Design’. “Together, we are shaking how our culture is represented,” she says on the stage, highlighting that a ‘black woman’ just won an award in a major category.

  • 6:45 AM IST

Published Date: March 13, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 7:22 AM IST

