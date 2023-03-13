Home

Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song; Kangana Ranaut’s Rare Praise For Deepika Padukone – Highlights

live

Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: MM Keeravani, Oscar-winning music composer receives a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as he wins the 'Best Original Song' award for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'. Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone for being the presenter on the world stage.

India creates History at Oscars 2023: Check all the highlights, winners details and more.

Oscars 2023 the 95th Academy Award: India wins its second Oscar award for RRR’s Naatu Naatu. Its first Oscar was for the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ as Indians cheer. This is the first award in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film Category’ for the country. Congratulations to the team and to the whole country!

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ gets a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as the crowd cheers for the MM Keeravani creation and the Rajamouli’s gem at the Oscars 2023. Meanwhile, India’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ loses to ‘Navalny’ in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

India witnessed a major moment in its cinematic history unfolding on Monday, March 13. With nominations in three major categories, the country was looking at a very distinct opportunity where all three nominees were likely to win. All eyes remained on RRR as the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song was nominated in the Best Original Song category. Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ competed in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film category’, and ‘All That Breathes’ stood tall in the ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ category. At the end of the ceremony, the country bagged two prestigious awards for The Elephant Whisperers and Naatu Naatu.

CHECK THE OSCARS 2023 HIGHLIGHTS HERE:

