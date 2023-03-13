Top Recommended Stories

Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song; Kangana Ranaut’s Rare Praise For Deepika Padukone – Highlights

Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: MM Keeravani, Oscar-winning music composer receives a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as he wins the 'Best Original Song' award for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'. Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone for being the presenter on the world stage.

Updated: March 13, 2023 9:49 AM IST

By Vineeta Kumar

India creates History at Oscars 2023: Check all the highlights, winners details and more.

Oscars 2023 the 95th Academy Award: India wins its second Oscar award for RRR’s Naatu Naatu. Its first Oscar was for the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ as Indians cheer. This is the first award in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film Category’ for the country. Congratulations to the team and to the whole country!

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ gets a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as the crowd cheers for the MM Keeravani creation and the Rajamouli’s gem at the Oscars 2023. Meanwhile, India’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ loses to ‘Navalny’ in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

India witnessed a major moment in its cinematic history unfolding on Monday, March 13. With nominations in three major categories, the country was looking at a very distinct opportunity where all three nominees were likely to win. All eyes remained on RRR as the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song was nominated in the Best Original Song category. Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ competed in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film category’, and ‘All That Breathes’ stood tall in the ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ category. At the end of the ceremony, the country bagged two prestigious awards for The Elephant Whisperers and Naatu Naatu.

CHECK THE OSCARS 2023 HIGHLIGHTS HERE:

Live Updates

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Ruth E Carter Creates History At Oscars, Becomes The First Black Woman To Win 2 Academy Awards: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films became the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

  • 9:55 AM IST

    In a rare, Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone for her Oscas appearance, and her tweet is now going viral:

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates RRR Team on the Oscar win:

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Oscars 2023 Winners List Update: Best Movie, Songs, And Documentary Film

  • 9:17 AM IST

    The Oscars 2023 Live Streaming is over now. India has created history on the world stage. Thank you for joining us this early!

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Oscars 2023 Best Picture: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ takes home the ‘Best Picture’ trophy at the 95th Academy Awards.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Oscars 2023 Best Actress Award: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star Michelle Yeoh receives the 95th Academy Award for ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’

  • 8:56 AM IST

    RRR wins Oscars 2023: More from the night when India made history and RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged the award.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    MM Keeravani’s winning speech at Oscars 2023: RRR music composer MM Keeravani brings home the trophy for the ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Here’s what he said on the stage:

  • 8:55 AM IST

    RRR wins Oscars 2023: RRR’s music composer receives a standing ovation as they collect the 95th Academy Award for the ‘Naatu Naat’ song.

