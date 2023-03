Home

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Greets Fans in Los Angeles Ahead of 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Greets Fans in Los Angeles Ahead of 95th Academy Awards

Actor Ram Charan met his fans from different states of USA at Los Angeles on March 11. The event was organised by the Fans associations in USA and took place at Los Feliz Blvd.

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Greets Fans in Los Angeles Ahead of 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: Actor Ram Charan met his fans from different states of USA at Los Angeles on March 11. The event was organised by the Fans associations in USA and took place at Los Feliz Blvd. Ram Charan was greeted by his fans from different states across USA with great enthusiasm and the actor reciprocated the love and affection shown by his fans. The event provided an opportunity for fans to interact with the actor, take photographs, and get closer to their favourite star.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Charan said: “I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. It’s always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans association USA for organising this event.” The event was a huge success, as the actor went from table to table and took pictures. The Mega Fans association USA thanked Ram Charan for taking the time to meet his fans and for making the event a memorable one.

You may like to read

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles to attend the Oscar Awards where the Naatu Naatu song from his RRR movie is in the running for the Best Original Song award.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.