Oscars 2023: RRR Fans Ask ‘Why Last Seat?’ as SS Rajamouli Becomes a Backbencher at Ceremony – Watch Viral Video

Oscars 2023 viral moment: SS Rajamouli was seen cheering for his team from the back seat as RRR wins Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu'. Now, the fans have objected to his seating allotment at the ceremony.

Oscars 2023: RRR Fans Ask 'Why Last Seat?' as SS Rajamouli Becomes a Backbencher at Ceremony - Watch Viral Video (Photo: Video Screenshot)

Oscars 2023 Viral Moment: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and the entire team of RRR made India proud today by creating history at the 95th Academy Awards. The entire team was present at the Oscars 2023 ceremony on early Monday morning at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to represent the country and its massive talent on the world stage. As the world saw India rewriting its cinematic history at the Oscars, several fans noticed something which irked them a bit. As the music composer MM Keeravani and his son, singer Kaala Bhairavaa moved towards the stage to collect their glistening golden Oscars trophy, Rajamouli and the rest of the people cheered hard for them. However, a video showed them sitting at the very back, on what looked like a balcony.

Clapping and shouting the hardest, Rajamouli and others from the RRR team made sure there was enough noise and encouragement for their men as they walked up the Oscars stage. The fans were quick enough to notice their seating arrangement. As seen in the video, Keeravani and Bhairavaa could be seen walking among the crowd seated down – right in front of the stage while Rajamouli is seen lingering out of the balcony at the back. One social media user wrote, “She could have given her seat to

@ssrajamouli sir just for 10mins for the award category presentation. But she did not. She wants the limelight. These treatments are expected but I could answer why Deepika is in front. She is invited as a guest & she has to come on stage and talk about the movie. Obviously, they will give front seats to her to save time but what boils me is why the F, Rajamouli is sitting in the back 🤬 (sic).” Another Twitter user read, “This back is where @ssrajamouli is seated while #DeepikaPadukone is seated in front. Sheesh !! This is insulting. Check this Twitter thread:

This back is where @ssrajamouli is seated while #DeepikaPadukone is seated in front. Sheesh !! This is insulting. https://t.co/QZC7YtKYSO — Earthly (@joshhawley666) March 13, 2023

Rajamouli and the entire team of RRR represented Indian culture in traditional wear. While Jr NTR wore a custom Gaurav Gupta-designed sherwani with a statement lion embroidery on the chest, Ram Charan wore a similar bandhgala jacket, designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, with a military badge-like design on his chest. SS Rajamouli kept it simple and easy in a deep purple embroidered kurta while Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konnidela flaunted her gorgeous self in an ivory saree. The other women in the team also rocked beautifully draped sarees, weaved by local artisans and craftsmen in India. It was definitely a celebratory moment for the whole nation and the Indophiles all over the world as India brought its first-ever Oscars for an Indian movie, with Indian actors and Indian producers.

