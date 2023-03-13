Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ Loses Best Documentary Award to ‘Navalny’

Home

Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes' lost to Daniel Roher's 'Navalny' based on the life of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Oscars 2023: The world is celebrating India and its diversity at the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023 had SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whispers and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes in the nominees list. While The Elephant Whispers bagged the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category, bringing the first Oscar to India. However, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes lost to Daniel Roher’s Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature segment. As India celebrated its another glorious win for RRR’s Naatu Naatu with MM Keeravani lifting the trophy, Shaunak Sen’s documentary missed out the final win. The other nominees included ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ and ‘A House Made of Splinters’.

NAVALNY IS BASED ON RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY’S LIFE

Navalny revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning. On August 20, 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, falling sick during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, and was hospitalised in serious condition. Navalny was taken to a hospital in Omsk after an emergency landing there and put in a coma. Two days later, he was evacuated to the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany.

Navalny made a political statement during his acceptance speech as he said that as Alexei Navalny languishes in prison, he calls out the unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Vladimir Putin. The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS

