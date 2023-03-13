Home

Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga Credits Her ‘Guruji’, Shares First Reaction After Winning 95th Academy Awards

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves's The Elephant Whisperers won Oscars 2023 at 95th Academy Award. Here's The First Reaction Shared The Producer

As short documentary The Elephant Whisperers brought home an Oscar, its producer Guneet Monga credited her Guruji, family for the win. The Elephant Whisperers was competing in the category alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate. After being presented the honour, Guneet Monga, who accompanied director Kartiki Gonsalves, said: “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!”

Guneet Monga’s Instagram Post After Winning 95th Academy Award

Guneet was overwhelmed with the 95th Academy Award for The Elephant Whisperers, she penned an emotional note on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production India’s Glory with 2 women Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here Let’s go! Jai hind #theelephantwhisperers #oscars #indiaatoscars”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)



The Elephant Whisperers marks Gonsalves’ directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

