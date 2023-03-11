Oscars 2023: Who is Lauren Gottlieb, The Girl Performing RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ on Stage?

Home

Oscars 2023: Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb is set to perform RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' on the world stage. Here's who she is and what she has been doing.

Oscars 2023: Actor Lauren Gottlieb has been shortlisted to perform the ‘Naatu Naatu‘ song at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2023 are happening on Monday morning (IST) and Lauren will be seen taking over the stage to represent the Indian film industry with the RRR song which has been nominated under the ‘Best Original Song’ category. The actor feels elated to have been chosen to honour India and represent the country on the world stage.

Lauren will be leading the entire troupe on the Oscars stage as the main female dancer. Sharing her excitement for the same, she told the news agency IANS, “I feel so grateful to have been given the opportunity to represent India on such a global platform. Oscars are one of the biggest stages in the world and for India to be represented in such a big way and get nominated is incredible.”

The actor mentioned that it’s only a moment of pride to represent a country that gave her so much. She said, “The fact that I have been chosen to be the lead female dancer and connect Bollywood and Hollywood, both the closest things to my heart, is surreal. I feel a big sense of responsibility to make sure the piece is authentic and makes India proud.”

FROM JHALAK TO OSCARS, LAUREN GOTTLIEB’S JOURNEY

The actor, who was also the runner-up in the sixth season of ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa‘, a celebrity dance reality show, has teamed up with international choreographers Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. She aims to include the desi Bollywood energy and the ‘crispness of the western stage’ in her performance on March 12 (March 13 as per Indian time). Speaking about working with the choreographers, she said, “Before India ever happened for me, I had the opportunity to assist Napoleon and Tabitha on big production dance jobs in Hollywood. So it’s a huge homecoming moment for us. It’s been an incredible week sharing my knowledge of Indian dance and my experiences living in India with the entire cast.”

Lauren mentioned that she has shown the choreographers and her fellow dancers the videos of Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun’s dance for them to grasp the flamboyancy of Indian dancing, especially what is shown in the movies. “I have shown them Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun’s songs to get them to know the essence of Bollywood music. Bollywood is performed much larger than how we dance in the West. I even taught everyone how to do namaste and bow their heads after the performance. It makes me emotional knowing in just two days I will get to perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.”

WHO IS LAUREN GOTTLIEB?

Lauren is a 35-year-old American dancer who has worked in many Indian TV shows and movies. She rose to fame with her participation in Jhalakk Dikhhla Jaa 6 after which she also bagged the lead role in the 2013 movie ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance‘. Lauren returned to Jhalak in the eighth season as one of the judges. She has also worked in the movie ‘Ambarsariya‘ (2016), ‘Welcome Back‘ (2015), ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’ (2015), ‘ABCD 2‘ (2015), ‘Welcome to Karachi‘ (2015), and ‘Ghoomketu‘ (2020), among others.

