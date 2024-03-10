Home

Oscars 2024 Countdown: 5 Reasons to Tune in to the 97th Academy Awards

From the tightly contested Best Actress competition to potential record-breaking moments, here's everything you should be keeping an eye on at the Oscars ceremony this Monday.

Oscar Awards 2024: Hollywood’s biggest award show is just around the corner. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be handing out the coveted Oscar statuette to the winners. The show will take place on 10th March and will be presented by American television presenter Jimmy Kimmel. The esteemed award ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, commencing at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm ET, notably starting an hour earlier than the traditional Oscars. For viewers in Asia, the event will be available for live streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

As the award show is set to take place, the editors of Variety Awards, Clayton Davis, suggest five things to keep an eye on for this 96th Academy Awards. From Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Barbie’s hit, take a look at the five interesting things to look forward to for this Oscar 2024.

Oppenheimer record-breaker?

There is no doubt that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is set to break records. But the question is how many awards will the movie bag? Even an “extremely conservative” estimate of eight nominations would mark the highest count for a film since Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, according to Davis’s explanation.

Scorsese’s losses

Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest living directors, is short of accolades. “It’s like ‘first world problems,’ to have 30 Oscar nominations and you didn’t win any of them,” joked Davis. “But that is a lot.”

Barbie Avalanche

Barbie is expected to win a couple of Oscars. Also, both Billie Eilish and Ryan Goslin are expected to perform Oscar-nominated songs from the movie.

Best Actress Nail-Biter

The most unpredictable category by far is the Best Actress race, with Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone in a tight competition according to industry experts. Davis predicts a win for Lily Gladstone from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” although he acknowledges that his prediction may change “at different moments.”

America, America

This weekend, during a press conference, the organizers disclosed that five past winners from each acting category will grace the stage to introduce this year’s five nominees.

