Oscars 2024 Iconic Red Carpet Moment: Venessa Hudgens Makes ‘Oscar Baby’ Real in Her Stunning Black Vera Wang Dress – See Viral Pics

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy on the red carpet on Sunday before her hosting gig in a stunning black bodycon gown with a floor sweeping trail - WATCH

Oscars 2024: With a noticeable baby bulge, actor Vanessa Hudgens revealed on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday that she is expecting her first child. Hudgens, the host of the Oscars Red Carpet Show, arrived in style and debuted her pregnancy in a long-sleeved black dress with a trail. When it came to her hair, Hudgens chose a high-top half-done look, and her makeup was kept natural with nude lips. She donned a gorgeous necklace, rings, and earrings as well as other diamond-encrusted accessories. For the unversed, Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough are co-hosting the official pre-show for the Academy Awards. This year is Hudgens’ third year in a row hosting the official Oscars pre-show, and Hough is presenting the program with the actor for the first time.

Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Baby Bump – WATCH

vanessa hudgens is mother pic.twitter.com/1Jx01KtLVV — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 10, 2024

One of the users wrote, “Vanessa Hudgens as a mother looks absolutely stunning! It’s amazing to see her embrace motherhood with such grace and beauty. She’s such an inspiration! 😍🌸 (sic).” Another user said, “And she’s glowing and showing off her bump beautifully! ❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “She will be the best mom ever.” Most of her fans went nostalgic and wrote, “I can’t believe she’s not in high school singing with her boyfriend anymore 😭😭😭 (sic).” Netizens also hailed the little one as an ‘Oscar baby,’ and we couldn’t agree more!

Vanessa Hudgens criticized pregnancy rumours that surfaced in October on the most recent ‘She Pivots’ podcast episode, which aired on March 6, according to Variety. She said, “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'” She even called the remarks ‘So rude. I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.’ Vanessa Hudgens married Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker in a small wedding in Mexico in December 2023.

A multiview experience of red-carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood will be provided to fans throughout the 30-minute special, which will also feature nominees, performers, and presenters. The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood is the venue for the 96th Academy Awards, which Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting.

