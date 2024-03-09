Home

Oscars 2024 Live in India: When and Where to Watch the Glamourous Night of 96th Academy Awards

The much-awaited 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10th in Los Angeles. With live streaming of Oscars 2024 taking place in different countries, here is where you can watch it in India.

Oscars 2024: The night when cinephiles are hooked to their seat, sitting with fingers crossed and wishing for their favourite nominee to win the Oscar is finally here. The grand night of glitz, glam and cine fervour is around the corner as the 96th Academy Awards are all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre Los Angeles California on March 10 EST. The red carpets have been unfurled and luncheons and dinners leading up to the grand night are already in place.

Oscar Awards gala night will be live-streamed on different platforms as per different time zones. While the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday in the USA, considering the time difference, it will be streamed at the break of dawn in India on Monday.

OSCARS 2024: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA

Indian viewers will be able to watch the livestream of the entire Oscars 2024 night on Disney+Hotstar from 4:00 AM IST onwards on March 11 (Monday).

This year the Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmey Kimme. This will be his fourth time hosting the event. According to a report by the Associated Press, Only three people – Bob Hope (19 times), Billy Crystal (nine times) and Johnny Carson (five times) – will have hosted more than him.

“It’s an experience that I try to remember is special,” Kimmel said in a recent interview. “I just want to make sure for the people who are watching and the people who are there that we bring the proper amount of respect and also the proper amount of disrespect to the proceedings.”

The year 2023 was quite a year, especially for Hollywood. The world witnessed some of the blockbusters from celebrated film-makers like Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and several others.

While ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie‘ dominated the Golden Globes earlier this year, there was a lot of debate when Greta Gergwig’s directorial was snubbed from some major nominations for the Oscars 2024. Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ wasn’t far behind with eight nominations, including nods for best picture; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; and two best-song candidates in “What Was I Made For” and “I’m Just Ken.” But Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the best director field.

Multitude of predictions have been made with Oppenheimer leading the tally. The stage is almost set to witness a star-studded red carpet with everyone coming in their best fashion choices and rooting for their favourites!

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Oscars 2024.

