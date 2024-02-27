Home

Oscars 2024: Meet The First Round of Presenters at 96th Academy Awards

The 2024 Oscars are set to be a star-studded affair with a lineup of presenters that includes the tantalising prospect of a “Scarface” reunion between Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino. The Academy, in its recent announcement, unveiled a stellar cast of presenters for this year’s ceremony, creating a buzz of excitement in the world of entertainment. Reigning champions Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the unexpected pairing of “Encino Man” costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan will also be gracing the stage, adding an element of surprise and nostalgia to the highly-anticipated event.

While the potential Scarface reunion of Pfeiffer and Pacino has captured the imagination of fans, the first round of presenters includes an impressive list of A-list stars. Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya are among the luminaries set to present at the 96th Oscars, hosted by the ever-charismatic Jimmy Kimmel.

The awards night will not only showcase Hollywood’s finest but will also recognize outstanding achievements in film from the past year. Heavyweight contenders like “Oppenheimer” for Best Picture, and stellar performances by actors such as Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr., will undoubtedly make for a captivating evening.

Film enthusiasts can mark their calendars for Sunday, March 10, as the 96th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC, starting one hour earlier than usual at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. With an array of presenters, potential reunions, and a lineup of outstanding films, the 2024 Oscars promise to be an unforgettable celebration of cinematic excellence.

