Oscars 2024 Shortlists: Barbie to Oppenheimer, Check FULL List of Nominations

Recently, the list of nominations for 96th Oscar awards was unveiled. Take a look at the list of nominations below.

Check full list of Oscar nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations across ten categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony. The first one to lead the nomination list was Greta Gerwig’s comedic gem ‘Barbie,’ which received nods in five categories. On the other hand, the second shortlist was Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ which received nods in three categories including Makeup and hairstyling, Sound, and Original score. Sadly, no Indian film was shortlisted this time.

The 96th Oscars in 2024 will be hosted by television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, as announced by A24. The Academy confirmed the news, stating, ‘Looks like the secret is out. We’re excited to welcome back Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the 96th Oscars.’ The nomination period for the Oscars is scheduled from January 11 to 16, with the official nominees set to be revealed on January 23.

Take a look at the nomination list here:

Documentary feature

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International feature

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

Documentary short subject

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

Makeup and hairstyling

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Original song

High Life from Flora and Son

Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

Dance The Night from Barbie

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple

Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

Road To Freedom from Rustin

Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Score

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated short film

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

Pachyderme

Pete

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio

Our Uniform

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Live action short film

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

