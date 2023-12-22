By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Oscars 2024 Shortlists: Barbie to Oppenheimer, Check FULL List of Nominations
Recently, the list of nominations for 96th Oscar awards was unveiled. Take a look at the list of nominations below.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations across ten categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony. The first one to lead the nomination list was Greta Gerwig’s comedic gem ‘Barbie,’ which received nods in five categories. On the other hand, the second shortlist was Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ which received nods in three categories including Makeup and hairstyling, Sound, and Original score. Sadly, no Indian film was shortlisted this time.
Trending Now
The 96th Oscars in 2024 will be hosted by television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, as announced by A24. The Academy confirmed the news, stating, ‘Looks like the secret is out. We’re excited to welcome back Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the 96th Oscars.’ The nomination period for the Oscars is scheduled from January 11 to 16, with the official nominees set to be revealed on January 23.
You may like to read
Take a look at the nomination list here:
Documentary feature
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
International feature
Italy, Io Capitano
Japan, Perfect Days
Mexico, Totem
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
Denmark, The Promised Land
Finland, Fallen Leaves
France, The Taste of Things
Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
Iceland, Godland
Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
Spain, Society of the Snow
Tunisia, Four Daughters
Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
Documentary short subject
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
Makeup and hairstyling
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Sound
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Original song
High Life from Flora and Son
Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son
Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Quiet Eyes from Past Lives
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City
Dance The Night from Barbie
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple
Superpower (I) from The Color Purple
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
Road To Freedom from Rustin
Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Score
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Animated short film
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
Pachyderme
Pete
I’m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once Upon a Studio
Our Uniform
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
Live action short film
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.