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Oscars 2026: Hudson Williams one-word sex hint for Heated Rivalry season 2 triggers online debate; How vulgar…

Oscars 2026: Hudson Williams’ one-word ‘sex’ hint for Heated Rivalry season 2 triggers online debate; ‘How vulgar…’

A single word from Hudson Williams on the Oscars red carpet has ignited massive buzz around Heated Rivalry Season 2.

The buzz around Heated Rivalry has officially spilled beyond television screens and onto Hollywood’s biggest stage, the Oscars. Fans of the wildly popular gay hockey romance series were already waiting impatiently for updates on Season 2, but actor Hudson Williams managed to turn that anticipation into full-blown internet chaos with just a single word.

Appearing on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, Williams was dressed in a sharp all-black Balenciaga suit, exuding quiet confidence as cameras flashed around him. But it wasn’t his outfit that stole the spotlight. It was his cheeky response when asked what fans should expect from the next season of the beloved series.

Watch the video here:

Hudson Williams on what fans can expect from ‘HEATED RIVALRY’ Season 2: “Sex.” pic.twitter.com/iZrhCbKgeT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2026

This is a developing story…

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