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Oscars 2026: Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir misses double Oscar wins despite...

Oscars 2026: Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir misses double Oscar wins despite…

Geeta Gandbhir created history with two Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, but the filmmaker narrowly missed taking home a trophy in both documentary categories.

For India and the global Indian film community, the 98th Academy Awards carried a quiet but significant hope. While Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, had already fallen out of the race for Best International Feature earlier in the season, the spotlight eventually shifted to one filmmaker who carried the country’s last big Oscar chance this year.

This is a developing story…

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