Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem’s ‘free Palestine’ message with Priyanka Chopra on stage becomes one of the night’s most talked-about moments – WATCH

The 98th Academy Awards were meant to be a grand celebration of cinema, but this year’s ceremony also carried an unmistakably political tone. Amid the glittering gowns, emotional speeches and golden statuettes, one moment in particular cut through the glamour and quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem delivered what many viewers are calling the “mic drop” moment of the evening when he took the stage with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to present the award for Best International Feature Film. Before announcing the winner, Bardem paused to deliver a brief yet powerful message that echoed across the Dolby Theatre.

Standing beside Priyanka, he said: “No to war and Free Palestine.”

The statement immediately drew loud cheers and applause from many people in the audience. Priyanka, standing next to him, nodded as he spoke, signalling support for the call for peace during a time of global conflict.

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Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ message becomes a major Oscars Moment

The moment unfolded towards the latter half of the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Priyanka Chopra appeared on stage wearing a striking white strapless Dior gown, while Bardem kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.

However, what stood out even more than his formal attire was the message he carried. Bardem had pinned a badge on his tuxedo that read “No to War.”

As the pair prepared to present the Best International Feature Film award, Bardem took a moment to speak out against ongoing violence and express solidarity with Palestinians. The crowd responded with loud applause before the presenters moved ahead with the award announcement.

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film eventually went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Watch the video here:

Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room. (via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Red carpet look that carried a political message

Bardem’s statement on stage was not entirely unexpected for those who had noticed his appearance earlier on the red carpet.

The Spanish actor arrived at the ceremony wearing the same anti-war pin and a visible patch that read “No to war” (No a la guerra). Photographers quickly captured the detail as Bardem posed for pictures, and it soon became one of the most discussed red-carpet statements of the night.

Bardem has long been known for speaking out on political and humanitarian issues, and his Oscars appearance continued that tradition.

Conan O’Brien opens Oscars with jokes and a reflection on ‘frightening times’

The ceremony itself opened on a note that balanced humour with reflection.

Host Conan O’Brien kicked off the show by joking that he was honoured to be “the last human host” of the Oscars, poking fun at Hollywood’s growing anxiety about artificial intelligence replacing creative jobs.

Despite the humour, he acknowledged the tense global climate while addressing the audience. O’Brien pointed out that nominees this year came from 31 countries across six continents, highlighting the truly international nature of the awards.

“Let us celebrate not because we think all is well but because we work and hope for better,” he said, referring to what he described as “frightening times.”

Security around the ceremony was noticeably tight as well. The glitzy Hollywood gala took place at a time when geopolitical tensions remain high, particularly with the United States engaged in conflict with Iran. Organisers confirmed that they were coordinating closely with the FBI and Los Angeles police following a federal warning about a potential Iranian threat against California, although authorities stated there was no specific or credible danger to the event.

Against this charged backdrop, Bardem’s brief but pointed message ensured that the Oscars this year were not just about cinema, they were also about the world beyond the red carpet.