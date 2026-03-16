Oscars 2026 pays tribute to Indian cinema icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B. Saroja Devi, Kota Srinivasa Rao

The 98th Academy Awards was not just about celebrating the best films and performances of the year. The ceremony also paused for one of its most emotional traditions, the In Memoriam segment, where the global film community comes together to honour artists who passed away over the past year. During the televised broadcast, the Academy paid tribute to several legendary figures from Hollywood, remembering their lasting contributions to cinema. However, due to the sheer number of artists the film industry lost between 2025 and 2026, only a select group of names appeared in the televised montage.

To ensure that many more filmmakers and performers were recognised, the Academy later released a detailed remembrance list on its official website, featuring hundreds of names from across the world of cinema.

Among them were some of the most respected and influential figures from Indian cinema, whose work left an indelible mark on generations of movie lovers.

Indian cinema legends honoured in the Oscars 2026 in memoriam

The Academy’s extended list included veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar, along with celebrated South Indian film personalities B. Saroja Devi and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Their photographs appeared alongside several global cinema legends, acknowledging the impact their work had on audiences far beyond national boundaries.

For many Indian film enthusiasts, seeing these names included in the Academy’s remembrance list served as a powerful reminder of how deeply Indian cinema has influenced the global film landscape.

Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar remembered for their lasting impact

Among the Indian legends remembered was Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films, earning admiration for his charisma, versatility and enduring popularity.

Sharing the tribute list with him was Manoj Kumar, the actor-filmmaker widely celebrated for his patriotic films and his distinctive contribution to Hindi cinema.

Through films that resonated strongly with audiences, Kumar built a legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers and viewers alike.

South Indian icons also featured in the tribute

The In Memoriam list also recognised major contributions from the South Indian film industry.

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, who acted in more than 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, was honoured for her extraordinary career that spanned several decades. She passed away in July 2025 at the age of 87 after reportedly battling age-related ailments.

Veteran Telugu actor and former politician Kota Srinivasa Rao was also remembered by the Academy. Known for his powerful performances across numerous films, he passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 83 following a prolonged illness.

Global film community remembers hundreds of artists

The extended remembrance list published by the Academy included over 300 names from the film industry. These ranged from actors and directors to producers, writers and technicians whose contributions helped shape cinema.

Among them was Hollywood actor Eric Dane, who passed away last month and was also included in the tribute list.

Although the televised segment could only highlight a limited number of individuals, the expanded list on the Oscars website ensured that many more artists were remembered for their work and their legacy.

As the film industry continues to evolve, moments like the Oscars’ In Memoriam tribute serve as a poignant reminder of the artists who shaped cinema and whose influence continues to live on through the stories they helped bring to life.