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Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards

From Michael B Jordan’s Best Actor win to Jessie Buckley’s Best Actress triumph, here is the full winners list from the 98th Academy Awards.

Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived, and the stars of the film world are gathering to discover who will take home one of the most coveted honours in cinema, the Academy Award. The 98th Academy Awards are being held in Los Angeles, where filmmakers, actors, and technicians from across the globe have come together to celebrate the finest achievements in filmmaking over the past year. From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking storytelling, the Oscars once again shine a spotlight on the artists who have shaped the cinematic landscape.

Here is the complete winners list from Oscars 2026, updated as the awards are announced.

Oscars 2026: Best Actor and Best Actress Winners

In the acting categories, two powerful performances took centre stage.

Best actress

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WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

Sinners – Francine Maisler

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizz

Sinners – Ruth E Carter

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers

WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

As the night continues in Los Angeles, the Oscars once again prove why they remain the ultimate celebration of global cinema. With emotional speeches, surprising wins, and unforgettable moments, the 98th Academy Awards are already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about ceremonies in recent years.

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