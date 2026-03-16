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Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards

From Michael B Jordan’s Best Actor win to Jessie Buckley’s Best Actress triumph, here is the full winners list from the 98th Academy Awards.

Published date india.com Published: March 16, 2026 8:18 AM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived, and the stars of the film world are gathering to discover who will take home one of the most coveted honours in cinema, the Academy Award. The 98th Academy Awards are being held in Los Angeles, where filmmakers, actors, and technicians from across the globe have come together to celebrate the finest achievements in filmmaking over the past year. From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking storytelling, the Oscars once again shine a spotlight on the artists who have shaped the cinematic landscape.

Here is the complete winners list from Oscars 2026, updated as the awards are announced.

Oscars 2026: Best Actor and Best Actress Winners

In the acting categories, two powerful performances took centre stage.

Best actress

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WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
F1 – Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
Sinners – Francine Maisler
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizz
Sinners – Ruth E Carter

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
F1 – Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners – Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama

As the night continues in Los Angeles, the Oscars once again prove why they remain the ultimate celebration of global cinema. With emotional speeches, surprising wins, and unforgettable moments, the 98th Academy Awards are already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about ceremonies in recent years.

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

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