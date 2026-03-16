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Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards
From Michael B Jordan’s Best Actor win to Jessie Buckley’s Best Actress triumph, here is the full winners list from the 98th Academy Awards.
Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived, and the stars of the film world are gathering to discover who will take home one of the most coveted honours in cinema, the Academy Award. The 98th Academy Awards are being held in Los Angeles, where filmmakers, actors, and technicians from across the globe have come together to celebrate the finest achievements in filmmaking over the past year. From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking storytelling, the Oscars once again shine a spotlight on the artists who have shaped the cinematic landscape.
Here is the complete winners list from Oscars 2026, updated as the awards are announced.
Oscars 2026: Best Actor and Best Actress Winners
In the acting categories, two powerful performances took centre stage.
Best actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best actor
WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best international feature
WINNER: Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best cinematography
WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best film editing
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
F1 – Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners – Michael P Shawver
Best sound
WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Best original score
WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Best documentary feature
WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short
WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best original screenplay
WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best casting
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
Sinners – Francine Maisler
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Best make-up and hairstyling
WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best costume design
WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizz
Sinners – Ruth E Carter
Best animated short
WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best animated feature
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best original screenplay
WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best original score
WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Best cinematography
WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best film editing
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
F1 – Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners – Michael P Shawver
Best sound
WINNER: F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Best visual effects
WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin
Best production design
WINNER: Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners – Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
Best live action short
WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
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