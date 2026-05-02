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Oscars 2027: Academy announces major changes to acting and International categories, prohibits AI from nominations

Oscars 2027: Academy announces major changes to acting and International categories, prohibits AI from nominations

The upcoming Academy Awards will feature significant rule revisions affecting performance categories and global entries, marking a shift in how films and talent are evaluated.

Oscars 2027 (PC: Pinterest)

The Academy has introduced a wide set of updates for the 2027 Oscars that reshape how films, performances and global entries will be judged. These changes aim to keep human creativity at the center while adjusting to a more global and technology-driven film industry. Acting rules, International film eligibility and several technical categories have been revised. The updates also reflect how filmmaking is changing worldwide, including growing international visibility for industries like Indian cinema through festival circuits and global collaborations.

What is the Academy’s stance on AI in Oscars 2027?

The Academy has clarified that artificial intelligence cannot replace human creativity in award categories. AI tools can still be used during filmmaking for editing or visual support, but they cannot be considered writers or performers.

For example, if a film uses AI to de-age an actor, like in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the style affects the performance, which still belongs to the human actor. Similarly a script must be written by a human writer and not generated fully by AI tools. The Academy will examine each case carefully but human authorship remains the deciding factor.

How will acting nominations work under the new rules?

Acting categories will focus only on real human performances. Even in films using heavy digital enhancement like James Cameron‘s visual masterpiece, Avatar or motion capture work such as Andy Serkis’ iconic character Gollum in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, the core acting must come from a human performer. The Academy may review complex cases individually when technology is involved.

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Another key change allows actors to receive multiple nominations in the same category. For example if an actor like Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, Tom Cruise or Cillian Murphy, delivers strong performances in both a drama and a biopic in the same year they could be nominated twice for Best Actor.

What changes have been made in the international film category?

The international category has seen one of the biggest shifts. Earlier each country could submit only one film like India selecting a single official entry such as Lagaan or RRR in past years.

Now films can qualify directly if they win major awards at global festivals. For example Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite which won at Cannes or Sean Baker’s Anora at major festivals would qualify more easily under the new system. Festivals like Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto, Sundance and Busan now act as direct gateways.

This means multiple films from the same country can compete. Also instead of the award going to a country it will go directly to the filmmaker similar to how Everything Everywhere All at Once credited its directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

What does this mean for Indian cinema and global films?

Indian films that perform well at international festivals may now have a clearer path to Oscars consideration. Films like The Lunchbox or All We Imagine as Light style festival successes would benefit under this system since recognition is no longer limited to a single official national entry. Independent and regional filmmakers may gain more visibility on the global stage through festival wins rather than national selection pressure.

Also read: Oscars 2026 Winners List: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson among big winners at 98th Academy Awards

What other rule updates have been introduced?

Casting awards will now allow up to three winners instead of two. Cinematography will use a fixed shortlist of 20 films before final voting. Makeup and visual effects branches now require members to participate in final voting sessions. The Original Song rules have also been refined especially for end-credit placement, focusing on how songs are used in the final moments of a film for eligibility consideration.

This structure is similar to films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever directed by Ryan Coogler, Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig, Dune: Part Two directed by Denis Villeneuve, and Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann. In all these films, music plays a strong role either during or over the end credits, shaping how original songs are recognized in awards consideration.

When will Oscars 2027 be held?

The 99th Academy Awards, also known as Oscars 2027 will be held on March 14, 2027. The following year, 100th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 5, 2028, marking a historic milestone for the Academy Awards.

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