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Oscars 2027: Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar REACTS to Academy Awards AI guidelines, Humans dont...

Oscars 2027: Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar REACTS to Academy Awards AI guidelines, ‘Humans don’t…’

Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar share their thoughts on the growing role of AI in cinema as new Academy Awards rules bring fresh conversations around creativity and technology.

Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar react to Oscars AI guidelines (PC: Twitter)

A fresh update from the global film awards space has sparked conversation across the creative industry. As the rules for the Academy Awards 2027 take shape, new guidelines around artificial intelligence have caught attention. Filmmakers, writers and artists are now discussing what this shift means for storytelling. While technology continues to grow, the focus seems to be moving back to human-driven creativity. This change has led to thoughtful reactions from well-known Indian voices who believe cinema must continue to reflect real emotion and lived experience rather than rely heavily on automated tools.

What are the new AI rules for the Oscars 2027?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced major changes for the 2027 edition. One of the key rules clearly states that screenplays must be written by humans and not generated by chatbots. Acting performances must also be delivered by real actors with proper consent. The aim is to ensure authenticity in storytelling. Another major update comes in the Best International Feature Film category, where films can now qualify through major festival wins instead of a single country entry system. Awards in this category will now be credited directly to the director.

What did Gulzar say about AI in cinema?

Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar shared a thoughtful perspective. He said “Human emotion is universal and that is what great cinema represents. In the past we have had some wonderful films from India that missed out on an Academy Award but highlighting human beings and the emotions they represent is the right thing to do.” He also added that films like Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Chhapaak reflect such storytelling and deserve global recognition.

What is Javed Akhtar’s take on the new guidelines?

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar responded with a sharp analogy. He said “It is understandable. In the Olympics humans don’t race against racing cars . Do they ?” His remark highlights the need to maintain a clear boundary between human creativity and machine generated content.

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Also read: Oscars 2027: Academy announces major changes to acting and International categories, prohibits AI from nominations

What did Zoya Akhtar say about AI rules?

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar supported the move and expressed a wider concern. She said “Absolutely. Writing and even songwriting and music composition need to be protected.” She also indicated that similar guidelines should be considered in India to safeguard creative professions from the growing impact of AI tools.

When and where will Oscars 2027 take place?

The 99th Academy Awards, honoring films released in 2026, will be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre. Broadcast live on ABC, this ceremony serves as the final lead-up to the landmark 100th anniversary in 2028, marking a century of celebrating excellence in film.

Ahead of this centennial milestone, the Academy has introduced massive rule overhauls for 2027, including strict mandates for human authorship against generative AI and expanded submission paths for international feature films.

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