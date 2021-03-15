Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Monday evening. The couple announced the nominations in 23 different categories. Among the nominations, Priyanka’s film, The White Tiger, which was released on Netflix earlier this year, was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. As they announced the nomination for The White Tiger, Priyanka and Nick were visibly excited and happy. They went on to congratulate director Ramin Bahrani, who also credited the screenplay of the film. Also Read - Oscars Nominations 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Announce Academy Award Nominations, Check Full List Here



Apart from The White Tiger, Ramin has been nominated alongside Christopher Hampton and Florin Zellar for the Father, Chlo Zhao for Nomadland, Kemp Powers for One Night in Miami, and Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern for Borat Subsequent Movie.

Priyanka also took to Twitter and wrote, “We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud.”

Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ❤️@_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani



The film features Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles and is based on the book titled, The White Tiger, authored by Aravind Adiga. In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok.

The Oscars 2021 will take place in Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre on April 25.