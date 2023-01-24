Oscars Nominations 2023: RRR Team Keeps Fingers Crossed, Where to Watch Live Streaming?

Home

Oscars Nominations 2023: RRR, Last Film Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers - Will These Indian Films Get Nominated? Watch Live Streaming.

India is all in for SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR. The team expects to hear RRR’s name when the 95th Academy Awards nominations are to be revealed today. Oscars Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:30 am EST (7.00 pm IST) from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Ahead of the Oscars 2023 nominations, SS Rajamouli’s RRR team has kept their fingers crossed.

Four Indian films such as RRR, Last Film Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been shortlisted for nominations by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 categories in December 2022. Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s big event, where to watch it, and who you should be rooting for. The Live streaming will start at 7 pm on various platforms and social media handles.

Where and When to Watch Oscars 2023 Nominations?

2023 Oscars’ nominations will stream live on websites such as Oscars.org, Oscars.com and on several of the Academy’s social media platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. For the first time, the live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.

Categories For Indian Films

RRR for Best Song

for Best Song Chhello Show aka The Last Film Show for Best Foreign Film

aka for Best Foreign Film All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature Film

for Best Documentary Feature Film The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film.

Who Are The Hosts of Oscars 2023 Nominations?

Actors Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’) and Allison Williams (‘M3gan’) will unveil the Oscars nominations from Los Angeles.