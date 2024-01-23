Home

Oscars Nominations 2024 LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Academy’s Official Ceremony in India Today

Oscars Nominations 2024 live: The Academy will be releasing an official list of te final nominees at a live ceremony today evening. We've got you covered.

Oscars Nominations 2024

New Delhi: The Academy will be live-streaming its final list of nominations ahead of this year’s Oscar Awards. The ceremony will be taking place in Los Angeles and will be streamed live all across the world. In India, it can be seen on specific platforms and channels. The ultimate big night for the world cinema is scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in LA, US. And over a month before that happens, the jury will be announcing the list of their final Oscars 2024 nominees today.

When and where to watch Oscars 2024 live nominations in India:

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be announced live on TV, web platforms and social media accounts. However, while in LA, the announcement will take place at 8 am, it will be 7 pm in India. The nominations for each category are announced live during the ceremony and one shall follow these platforms from 7 pm IST.

The ceremony can be viewed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. In Los Angeles, it will streamed live on the channel ABC’s Good Morning Show.

Meet the hosts of Oscars 2024 nominations

Last year’s nominations which included India’s maiden nomination for RRR in the Best Song category (which we ended up winning) were announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. This year, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will be revealing the nominees in the 23 main categories.

Oscars 2024 Nominations Prediction:

Apart from Barbie and Oppenheimer which clearly dominated the Golden Globes earlier this year, Killers of The Flower Moon and The Holdovers are expected to be big on the list. Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Maestro are expected to grab major noms tonight. Watch this space for all the latest live updates on Oscars 2024!

