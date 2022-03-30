Oscars Slapgate Controversy: Hollywood actor Will Smith’s wife an actor Jada Pinkett Smith has finally reacted to the slap controversy that happened on the stage at Oscars 2022. Jada shared a cryptic message about healing after husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke o Jada and her shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”Also Read - Snack, Don't Smack: Amul Shares a Quirky Cartoon After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jada's statement comes after Will had earlier issued an apology of his own for Rock and previously also apologised to the Academy for his behaviour. Rock had quipped about Jada's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars during the ceremony. The comedian said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which prompted Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me." The actor returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fuing mouth!" Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident, and declined to press charges. Will, Jada and their family celebrated his Oscar win at an after-party where they danced and posed with the statuette. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued its own statement after the Oscars. It read, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

What was Chris Rock’s joke all about?

“Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” said comedian Chris Rock. The comment infuriated Will Smith, who first laughed, then realised it’s pathetic and walked up to Rock and punched him. After returning to his seat, Will was heard screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.” For the unversed, Jada is suffering from a hair loss condition called Alopecia since last year. Jada opened about the condition in 2021 and took to social media.

Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/O31850Qx74 — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2022

What is Alopecia?

Alopecia Areata is known as a common autoimmune condition that results in unpredictable hair loss. This condition is common and can be seen in individuals. People might experience hair fall out in small patches and in some cases, it is extreme and rapid hair loss in patches. According to experts, some individual might see complete hair loss on the scalp and in some extreme cases, hair fall can be seen throughout the body.