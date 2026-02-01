Oshiwara firing case: KRK speaks out after bail as Police examine forensics and gun licence

Controversial actor-producer and film critic Kamaal R. Khan, widely known as KRK, has finally spoken up after being arrested and later granted bail in a high-profile firing case in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area. The case grabbed headlines across the city and the internet after police linked shots fired at a residential building to his licensed firearm.

KRK was taken into custody in late January following the incident in which bullets struck a residential society in Andheri. After questioning, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody before being released on bail of Rs 25,000 on personal bond.

What KRK says really happened

For the first time since the arrest, KRK has shared his version of events. Speaking to the media after being granted bail, the actor said he believes the police acted based on doubts during their probe, but insisted it’s the court’s job to decide what is right and wrong.

“I have had a gun licence for 22 years,” KRK said. “I have never broken the law in all these years. Why would I do it now?” He repeatedly stressed that he has always followed the rules with his licensed weapon and questioned why he would suddenly break the law after so long.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On bail in Oshiwara firing case, Actor KRK says, “… The police must have had some doubts, so things unfolded this way. As for who the culprit is, I cannot say, as it will be decided by the court. I have held a gun licence for 22 years and have not… pic.twitter.com/rEoa03GCD6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Police say the firing was linked to his gun

According to police reports, the firing incident took place on January 18 when two bullets were found in the Nalanda Society building in Oshiwara, with one hitting a flat on the second floor and another on the fourth. Mumbai Police believe the bullets were fired from KRK’s nearby bungalow using his licensed firearm.

Investigators used forensic analysis, and even drone surveys, to trace the possible origin of the shots to his property. Police then took him for questioning after examines showed a connection between the weapon and the fired bullets.

KRK’s legal team challenges the arrest

While KRK maintains his innocence, his lawyer argued that his arrest was improper. They claimed the police failed to follow legal procedure, including serving mandatory notices before arresting him, and that the case lacked strong evidence tying him to deliberate wrongdoing.

KRK’s team also pointed out that the effective range of a licensed firearm is limited, making it unlikely for the bullets to hit a distant building as alleged.

What comes next

At present, the investigation continues. The police have seized KRK’s firearm and are examining ballistic reports and other forensic evidence. They have also moved paperwork ahead to cancel his weapon licence potentially.

KRK has not been charged with harming anyone, thankfully, no injuries were reported from the firing incident — but he remains under scrutiny as the case works its way through the courts.

For now, KRK’s statements and the ongoing probe have kept this unusual episode in the news, leaving fans and critics alike debating what actually happened that day.