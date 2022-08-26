House of The Dragon funny tweets: The fans of House of The Dragon had a field day when they found out that one of the characters in the show has an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The internet has been busy entertaining comparisons between Paddy Considine and Akshay. The former plays the role of King Viserys Targaryen, the current iron throne conquerer, in the show and many fans are convinced that he definitely looks like India’s favourite Khiladi aka Akshay.Also Read - House of the Dragon Creates Milestone by Surpassing GoT Pilot Episode Despite All Disturbing Scenes

Several Twitter users took to the platform to juxtapose Paddy’s photos from House of The Dragon alongside Akshay’s pictures from his various movies. One user wrote, “Akshay Kumar in & as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon (sic),” another said, “I didn’t know that Akshay Kumar doing the role of Prince Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon (sic).” Also Read - House of The Dragon Disturbing Birthing Scene: Director Explains Why it Was Purposely Violent

Honestly, the two actors indeed look similar in many photos shared by the fans. Indian fans of the show also highlighted how Paddy reminded them of a familiar face back home but Akshay’s name didn’t click them while they were watching the first episode. Also Read - House of The Dragon Episode 1 Sex Scene Starring Matt Smith Leaves Fans Awkward And Stunned - Check Tweets

CHECK HOW FANS COMPARE KING VISERYS TARGARYEN OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON WITH AKSHAY KUMAR IN HILARIOUS TWEETS:

Didn’t knew #akshaykumar is acting in #HouseoftheDragon

What an amazing actor waking up and 4 am and now reached House of the Dragon#GameOfThrones@akshaykumar @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/0IamsDSGyv — Himanshu Khandelwal (@himanshurk19) August 23, 2022

This did not go unnoticed that Akshay kumar in House of the Dragon looking dapper af pic.twitter.com/qBgZADJGvg — Stone Cold 3:16 (@smit24shah) August 19, 2022

Akshay Kumar from house of dragons pic.twitter.com/FBoNasR6RK — Jonas (@JonasKhalwald) August 21, 2022

Didn’t knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Akshay kumar came a long way after playing the role of viserays targaryen in house of dragon pic.twitter.com/P0RexOsHLe — (@Pushkarkr01) August 23, 2022

House of the Dragon is the prequel to the worldwide popular series Game of Thrones. The new series is set 200 years before the events of the GoT took place. It is based on George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood,’ a companion book to his ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ series on which the GoT was based. HOTD is streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India with a new episode releasing every Monday. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon!