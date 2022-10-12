Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Trailer: The quirky and colourful trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s original series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is finally here. The makers of the Emmy-nominated series released the trailer on Wednesday and promised ‘triple’ more fun and sass in the new season. Featuring Kriti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles, the third season starts exactly where the second ended – breakups, f*** ups, friendships, relationships and lots of mistakes.Also Read - New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I Match: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

This season, as it appears from the trailer, is all about owning your mistakes, committing a lot more of them and learning from each one of them. The four women in 'Four More Shots Please!' – Anjana Menon, Damini Roy, Siddhi Patel and Umang Singh – are dealing with the decisions that have brought everything in their lives upside down. The men in the show – Prateik Babbar, Samir Kochhar, Neil Bhoopalam and Rajeev Siddharth among others are also seen reprising their initial roles. However, it also gives a glimpse of new characters joining the team of the show – Shilpa Shukla, Rohan Mehra, Jim Sarbh and Sushant Singh among others.

WATCH THE ENTERTAINING TRAILER OF FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE! HERE:

The trailer continues to speak about friendships for life, believing in your selves, learning to move on in life and prioritising your self-confidence and dignity over anything else in life. Directed by Joyeeta Patpadia and written by Devika Bhagat, the show is produced by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

While the audience seems excited about the third season, even the cast can’t wait for the fans to watch the show. Speaking about the same, Bani J who plays the role of Umang, told the media, “From various complexities in personal and professional lives to coming to making conscious efforts and decisions to bring back lives on track, the new season is packed with a lot of ups and downs for the viewers. I am sure they will be intrigued to see where the lives of the four girls will go after the challenges and setbacks that they faced in Season 2.”

Sayani, who essays the role of Damini in the show, said, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. It will release on October 21.