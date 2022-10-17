House of the Dragon, episode 9, review: The latest episode of the House of the Dragon had one of the best moments of the season. The viewers love it when an underdog emerges as the most powerful person of the moment and something similar happened when out of nowhere, Princess Rhaenys showed her power to those scheming against Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.Also Read - House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Bids Adieu to King Viserys, Says 'Never Loved a Character so Much'

The episode began with Queen Alicent Hightower receiving the news of her husband King Viserys's death. At first, she and her father, Otto Hightower, who's also the Hand of The King, keep the news a secret. Only to reveal it to the council and initiate a discussion about King Viserys' succession. The Hightowers tell the council that King's dying wish was for Aegon to be his successor. While everyone gives their immediate support to the new proposal by the dead king, Lord Lyman Beesbury refuses to believe that King might have had a change of the heart at the very last moment. However, his objection doesn't stand a chance as he is accidentally killed by Ser Criston Cole who is trying to shut him up at the council table.

AEGON TARGARYEN GETS CROWNED AS KING AFTER KING AFTER VISERYS’ DEATH

After this accident, Aegon (Alicent-Viserys’ eldest son) is crowned amid a lot of conspiracies being discussed to secure his position as the king of the seven kingdoms. Those loyal to the Hightowers and against a woman taking over the iron throne, even suggest killing Princess Rhaenys (King Viserys’ sister and the queen who never was) and her entire family to shush all the voices raising against Aegon’s succession. Otto forces the lords of the seven kingdoms who once bent their knees to Rhaenyra to now swear allegiance to Aegon.

Meanwhile, Aegon goes missing and while everyone rushes to find him in Fleabottom, considering his fascination for women and wine, the white worm aka Mysaria goes to Otto to bargain for him. He knows Aegon’s whereabouts and asks Otto for a price which is beyond gold. A little friction is also seen in Aemond’s mind who wonders how he could be a better successor to the iron throne than his elder brother Aegon who never even wanted the throne in the first place. He wonders that he’s also one of the best swordsmen in the kingdom and yet his brother is being given the throne.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, EPISODE 9: THE DRAGON ENTERS IN THE RED KEEP

The crowning ceremony takes place despite Aegon not wanting the throne. However, right when he’s trying to warm up to the idea of becoming the ruler of the seven kingdoms, something unexpected and truly heroic takes place. Princess Rhaenys arrives inside the red keep on her dragon and totally takes over the crowning ceremony.

Now, that moment alone has made the fans go berserk. Many fans are convinced that this moment took them back to Daenerys riding her dragon in Game of Thrones and saying ‘Dracarys’ right before turning everything into ashes.

CHECK TWITTER REACTION TO HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 9:

Man straight murders without consequence 24/7. Can we please get this guy under control. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/mppReypw0y — Real Shit (@nomadic_luv) October 17, 2022

“And yet you toil still in service of men. Your father, husband, your son. You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison” Rhaenys Targaryen is that BITCH. Give Eve Best her Emmy. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/N3k7dEN3ow — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) October 17, 2022

She’s and icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment! Rhaenys Fucking Targaryen. She said put some respect on my name. The Hightowers could never #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/8neUT79ysK — (@pearluh) October 17, 2022

Me watching the whole green team served on a silver platter:#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/PcHSB5KTMs — Jaenys Targaryen (@ldjqc_) October 17, 2022

This was the penultimate episode that concluded with one of the most epic moments this season. The next episode is going to be the finale of the season. Gear up to see the biggest finale of season one of the House of The Dragon as we moe a step closer to the ultimate Dance of the Dragons.