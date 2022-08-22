House of The Dragon Episode 1: House of The Dragon, the grand prequel to Game of Thrones has got everyone talking on the internet. While the major part of the audience is fully satisfied with episode one which showed gory, glamour, violence and sex – everything that is expected from the series, a few viewers were left scratching their heads after watching some scenes. And if you are someone who hasn’t watched the show yet, there are spoilers ahead.Also Read - House Of The Dragon Episode 1 Leaves Netizens Excited, Say ‘Truly Delivered’ – Check Twitter Reactions

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 1 SEX SCENE: TWITTER REACTIONS

The first scene that has left viewers confused about their feelings is the sex scene starring Daemon, played by Matt Smith. In a very shocking scene, Smith engages in pretty graphic sex with a sex worker at a brothel. While the scene is not something that the fans of the show wouldn't be expecting, it's Matt's awkwardness and the abruptness of the scene that hasn't gone down well with a section of the viewers. This has also to do with what Matt had said about the scene before the episode aired on Disney+Hotstar. In an interview earlier, the actor mentioned that he didn't think House of The Dragon needed so many sex scenes.

While talking about the scene on Twitter, one user wrote, "Matt Smith in an extremely awkward sex scene makes me realize why he felt the show didn't need them. Lol (sic)." Another user wrote, "Matt Smith sex scene literal JUMP SCARE. My poor eyes (sic)." One fan called it 'psychic damage.'

Check out the fans’ reaction to Matt Smith’s sex scene in House of The Dragon here:

I don’t need Matt Smith sex scenes… — Sherlock Homo (@Sherlock_Homo28) August 22, 2022

not a matt smith sex scene :((( — wonder! (@wondersfilm) August 21, 2022

MATT SMITH SEX SCENE pic.twitter.com/KQBWHdw6z8 — kaja ♱ (@foIkvang) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragons was solid, but Matt Smith having a sex scene did psychic damage. — Josh (@JoshuAbstract) August 22, 2022

gonna add being visually assaulted from matt smith having a sex scene to my list of war crimes that hbo has committed — jisoo thee stallion (@angeItit) August 22, 2022

Matt Smith sex scene literal JUMP SCARE. My poor eyes. — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) August 22, 2022

Another scene that really took the audience by shock was the extremely violent and blood-ridden birthing scene. The makers showed Queen Aemma dying while giving birth to her child. Not just did the scene appear really gory but it was also too long for the audience to totally grasp the intensity of it. Several fans called it disturbing on Twitter.

House of The Dragon is the spin-off series of Game of Thrones. It is set in the 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and features Westeros being ruled by the Targaryen dynasty. The main characters include King Viserys (Paddy Considine), his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) and his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). It’s a 10-part series with each episode releasing on Monday. House of The Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood and has been co-created by Ryan Condal.