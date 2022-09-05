House of The Dragon Episode 3 Twitter Review and Spoilers: The fans of House of The Dragon are mighty impressed with the show’s third episode. It is officially the first episode in the series that has finally introduced a war in the season. The episode shows Daemon Targaryen and the Sea Snake battling the Crabfeeder, the villain who was introduced in episode two of the season. An internal war has also begun with King Viserys Targaryen marrying Alicent Hightower and also welcoming their first son Aegon. This is also the cause of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s silence in the realm. The princess, who was declared King’s heir, continues to fight her own battles in her mind and becomes a rebel of sorts. She hasn’t really warmed up to the idea of his father marrying his friend and producing a child after her mother’s death on the birthing bed.Also Read - House of The Dragon Director Miguel Sapochnik Steps Down Before Season 2, Here’s Why

The episode also sees the first appearance of the Lannisters in the season. The king continues to create a stir with his choice of the heir in Princess Rhaenyra and now that a son is born to him, the kingsmen, princes and lords seek a change in his decision of the heir.

The highlight of the episode remains the war and we don't need to tell you who wins it with all their dragon forces by their side. The fans of House of The Dragon find the third episode genuinely satisfying.

CHECK HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, EPISODE 3, TWITTER REVIEW HERE:

Holy shit!! This fecking reckless man. I can’t believe that I ended up rooting for him. I didn’t expect #HouseOfTheDragonHBO to actually be quite good. — Nerry (@Nerry90907424) September 5, 2022

Not me panicking while watching these people having dinner and seeing the Lannisters just chilling #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/QgidLePhan — Kellee Elizabeth (@Unprodigal_Dau) September 5, 2022

Got off my seat to give episode 3 of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO a standing ovation — Tobi🔥 (@Ozowurotobi) September 5, 2022

The new episode of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO was absolutely amazing!!! Each episode is only getting better — Hostile TSB (@HostileTSB) September 5, 2022

kinda gagged her father when she mentioned that he married alicent out of love and not of duty#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ydhdd4YZZk — targaryen loyalist (@jensrin) September 5, 2022

With so much happening and each episode adding a new layer to the story, House of The Dragon is slowly finding its place in the hearts of the audience who always swore by their love for Game of Thrones. The new series is set 200 years before the events of the GoT took place. It is based on George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood,’ a companion book to his ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ series on which the GoT was based. HOTD is streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India with a new episode releasing every Monday. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon!