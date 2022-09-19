House of the Dragon Episode 5 Review And Twitter Reaction: Episode 5 of House of The Dragon came with more surprises, shocks, twists and new characters. This one showed a big wedding in Westeros with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen agreeing to marry Laenor Velaryon to strengthen her position as the iron throne heir and reunite the two most powerful houses in Westeros. However, like most other occasions in the king’s landing, even this big fat wedding ended up being a source of bloodshed and major turns in the narrative.Also Read - House of The Dragon: Why is Rhaenyra Attracted to Her Uncle Daemon? Milly Alcock Explains
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EP 5: QUEEN ALICENT VS PRINCESS RHAENYRA?
The deteriorating health of King Viscerys 1 led Ser Otto to warn her daughter, Queen Alicent, to be watchful of Rhaenyra's intention. He told the queen that after the king is gone, Rhaenyra, as opposed to whatever she has promised her as a friend, would act like a true Targaryen and sit on the throne which will not be good for the future of the King and queen's son Aegon I. This sows the seeds of distrust and vengeance in Alicent's mind and she tries to make sense of the circumstances.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EP 3 TWIST: SER CRISTON COLE RISES AFTER SHOCKING ACT
In another highlight of the episode, Ser Criston Cole proves to be just more than Rhaenyra's Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. After their one-night stand, Cole gets immensely smitten by the future Queen and makes a surprising offer to Rhaenyra as she prepares to get married to Laenor. Meanwhile, she and her future husband meet and take a walk to discuss their future and how their relationship would hold the biggest union in the entire Westeros. They agree that as a couple, they would never escape their duties but would take their own decisions in matters of love.
In the parallel story, Prince Daemon Targaryen continues to become a mystery. After introducing Princess Rhaenyra to the ‘pleasures,’ his chemistry with her remains enigmatic. He appears briefly in episode five but brings one of the biggest twists to the story. And that has, of course, got the internet talking about the latest episode.
CHECK HOW THE FANS ARE REACTING HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 5:
Amid all the goriness, murder and bloodshed, the wedding finally takes place and King Viscerys’ health worsens further. As is, season one of House of the Dragon slowly moves towards its finale, building the stage for more wars, deception and power struggles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon Season 1!