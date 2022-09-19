House of the Dragon Episode 5 Review And Twitter Reaction: Episode 5 of House of The Dragon came with more surprises, shocks, twists and new characters. This one showed a big wedding in Westeros with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen agreeing to marry Laenor Velaryon to strengthen her position as the iron throne heir and reunite the two most powerful houses in Westeros. However, like most other occasions in the king’s landing, even this big fat wedding ended up being a source of bloodshed and major turns in the narrative.Also Read - House of The Dragon: Why is Rhaenyra Attracted to Her Uncle Daemon? Milly Alcock Explains

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EP 5: QUEEN ALICENT VS PRINCESS RHAENYRA?

The deteriorating health of King Viscerys 1 led Ser Otto to warn her daughter, Queen Alicent, to be watchful of Rhaenyra's intention. He told the queen that after the king is gone, Rhaenyra, as opposed to whatever she has promised her as a friend, would act like a true Targaryen and sit on the throne which will not be good for the future of the King and queen's son Aegon I. This sows the seeds of distrust and vengeance in Alicent's mind and she tries to make sense of the circumstances.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EP 3 TWIST: SER CRISTON COLE RISES AFTER SHOCKING ACT

In another highlight of the episode, Ser Criston Cole proves to be just more than Rhaenyra's Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. After their one-night stand, Cole gets immensely smitten by the future Queen and makes a surprising offer to Rhaenyra as she prepares to get married to Laenor. Meanwhile, she and her future husband meet and take a walk to discuss their future and how their relationship would hold the biggest union in the entire Westeros. They agree that as a couple, they would never escape their duties but would take their own decisions in matters of love.

In the parallel story, Prince Daemon Targaryen continues to become a mystery. After introducing Princess Rhaenyra to the ‘pleasures,’ his chemistry with her remains enigmatic. He appears briefly in episode five but brings one of the biggest twists to the story. And that has, of course, got the internet talking about the latest episode.

CHECK HOW THE FANS ARE REACTING HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 5:

We can all agree that @TheEmilyCarey left nothing on the table with this show. Absolutely crushed it. #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/oqXTMqn9Y0 — Chrisaerys (@moviesRtherapy) September 19, 2022

I don’t understand Daemon! Does he want Rhaenyra? Does he want the throne? Or does he want both?… he’s the lost sneaky little calculating hard to read drama queen! #HOTD pic.twitter.com/0Z3H864okj — Kye Davies (@TVandme__) September 19, 2022

Dear Westeros.

Just ban weddings, let people get married in secret, you never know if the best man might be an ASSASSIN. Trust me👌🏾 Suddenly, Future Preference

#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd — TheGivenSoul 🎮 | Nikita Percy (@AGivenSoul) September 19, 2022

goodnight targaryen nation and firm members of team black #houseofthedragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/lAn439tvdn — rhaenyra enthusiast (@fruityanya) September 19, 2022

They said forget the 7 days of feasting and tournaments. Let’s get them married before something else happens 💀💀😭😭 #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD — Eric Has A Book & A Podcast (@ear2021) September 19, 2022

#HotD spoiler

So there was no more feasting and tournament and whatnot , they had to skip to the vows before some more drama happens . No regard for anyone’s grief or trauma .

The image of the rats feasting on the blood , very evocative of what is to come — Abi (@szegfu_) September 19, 2022

When Crispin told Alicent the truth, when she was literally after whether Daemon & Rhaenyra do the deed, but nope, the poor inc€L confessed he was the one, not Daemon. Ego crushed? Guilt? Trying to take Rhaenyra down with him cuz he got rejected? THIS MF#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/6zu15NFUZ9 — 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 19, 2022

The sexual energy between Laena and Daemon was electric. #hotd — Mutant Sovereignty (@AtlantisFell) September 19, 2022

☄️ #HOTD “Give me Rhaenyra to take to wife”

🤝

“Take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife” Daemon & Rhaenyra DOWN BAD for each other, yes#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/kQ3KZC5Nq8 — Kนℓdeeթ (@Always_Kuldeep) September 19, 2022

So Ser Criston really thought that after a one night stand with the princess will make her wanna be his queen? #RhaenysTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/bMqf4ee29t — $ (@httpsv___) September 19, 2022

Amid all the goriness, murder and bloodshed, the wedding finally takes place and King Viscerys’ health worsens further. As is, season one of House of the Dragon slowly moves towards its finale, building the stage for more wars, deception and power struggles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon Season 1!