House of The Dragon, Episode 7 Review And SPOILERS: The seventh episode of House of The Dragon saw a lot of bloodshed, shocking twists and everything else that the audience can expect from it. The fans of the show will be left berserk seeing the pace at which the equations and the power struggles are changing with each episode. This time, and you are going to read the biggest spoiler of the show so far, something extremely melodramatic took place in the latest episode.

In the biggest twist of the show that has probably shaped the part of the story we have seen in Game of Thrones, Princess Rhaenyra marries her uncle Daemon. If you don't want to know any more spoilers, this is the time to stop reading. For those who are carrying on, the episode kind of explained the 'river of blood' flowing in the title theme. Daemon's wife, Laena Valaryon, daughter of Lord Corlys Velaryon and sister to Laenor Velaryon who's married to Rhaenyra, immolates herself by asking her dragon to spit fire on her. She does this to end the pain caused by her difficult childbirth. Following the tragedy, Daemon and his kids with Laena, return to Driftmark from Pentos. They lay Laena to rest with her family by her side.

However, not long after the funeral, Daemon and Rhaenyra consummate their relationship by making out at the beach. In another tragedy, Rhaenyra's husband Laenor also dies following which the princess marries her uncle. Together, they plan and strategise to defeat the 'greens' – the Hightowers – in their mission to capture the Iron Throne.

Now, this new twist in the story has completely made the fans go bonkers on social media. While the audience continues to be in awe of Daemon Targaryen, who they call the ‘best-written character of the show’, they celebrate the strange relationship between Rhaenyra and her uncle.

CHECK HOW THE FANS OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON REACT TO DAEMON-RHAENYRA MAKING OUT IN EPISODE 7:

DAEMON AND RHAENYRA PLANNED IT TOGETHER OH MY GOD????? #HOTD pic.twitter.com/anp1zrtaX5 — reci ⚜️ (@valerie_galery) October 3, 2022

daemyra getting married with only their children present. rhaenyra being the one to propose to daemon and doing it in high valyrian. daemon taking rhaenyra to dragonstone for their wedding like she asked 10 yrs ago they are everything to me #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/xZK3XuAv3y — jayla (@JWYBARBIE) October 3, 2022

I’m concerned for their future though, I hope it’s not going to be the “end” of my favourite ship ever #Daemyra. Book readers probably know what I’m referring to. I want Daemon to be devoted to Rhaenyra, only Rhaenyra. #DaemonTargaryen #RhaenyraTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD https://t.co/JFNWtW74Ed — Natasja || Hotd Era (@Natasja_Jerina) October 3, 2022

Viserys after forgiving and inviting Daemon back for the 100th time only to find out that he married Rhaenyra shortly after Laena’s death#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/LK3vFAlTBd — Vrenlyn (@ninnikyuu) October 3, 2022

Daemon’s kids looking at Rhaenyra’s kids:

If you’re Velaryon, why are you white? #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/N8shJIxUzT — I Am Not Your Oreo (@ceejnsight) October 3, 2022

Yeah … Rhaenyra doesn’t know that Laenor is alive. The Zig Zag was Daemon’s plan alone. Rhaenyra thinks that Laenor is dead. Laenor is Daemon’s insurance against Rhaenyra if she goes off the reservation. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD — Matt (@Phantomwriter05) October 3, 2022

Without it there would be no subplot for the incest love story of Rhaenyra and Daemon #hotd https://t.co/3YkJx1KZR2 — (@Mitrainvictus) October 3, 2022

The way Rhaenyra gently touches Daemon’s face is one of my fave small moments between them & then there’s the way he looks at her—I WILL BE LIVING IN THIS MOMENT UNTIL THE END OF TIME.#DaemonTargaryen #RhaenyraTargaryen #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/12CbJslipD — (‘ ) (@msashmyles) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Alicent Hightower’s father, Otto, returns to the king’s landing to claim his original position as King Viserys’ right hand. He continues to conspire with his daughter to make her son the king of the Iron throne. While her oldest son, Aegon remains the one to be widely drenched in women and wine, Aemond seems to be rising like a warrior. Only to get one eye slashed in a brutal household war between him and Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys and Lucerys after he addresses them as ‘bastard’, reacting to the rumours of them being illegitimate children.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, EPISODE 7: RHAENYRA AND DAEMON’S WEDDING CHANGES DYNAMICS

Queen Alicent once again gives fire to the rumours but King Viserys continues to remain adamant on his stand. He announces to the court that any further discussions regarding the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s children will result in tongues being cut off.

The episode was full of gore and fearsome relationships, paving the way to what lies ahead in terms of the epic ‘dance of the dragons’. The season is three episodes away from its grand finale and each character is claiming its significance in the story. What do you think of the future of Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon!