House of The Dragon Disturbing Birthing Scene: House of The Dragon, the prequel to the Game of Thrones, has been one of the most talked-about subjects on social media. Apart from the sex scene starring Matt Smith, another scene that has left the viewers gobsmacked is a really graphic birthing scene. Those who have still not watched the first episode of HOTD on Disney+Hotstar in India may stop reading ahead for the spoilers!

In a scene featuring Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys and Sian Brooke who essays the role of Queen Aemma Arryn, the latter is about to give birth to the heir of the kingdom. As she's experiencing the contractions, the maester informs the king that there is a big complication that would require him to tear up the queen's womb to save the child. This will lead to the queen's death as this kind of cesarean in medieval times wasn't possible without hurting either the mom or the child. The king, who is desperate to have his heir, orders to save the child which leads to a whole lot of bloodshed and brutality, and eventually, to Queen Aemma's death.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 1 MOST DISTURBING SCENE EVER

The fans have been quite shocked and disgruntled about the scene. Many of them even took to social media to express how they would really want to 'unsee' it altogether. But, the director of the show feels it had a deep meaning, something that symbolises the core essence of women's journey in House of The Dragon. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Miguel Sapochnik said he wanted to show birthing as the 'battlefield' for women, referring to a dialogue that the queen uses at the beginning of the episode to describe a woman's role in a kingdom.

He said, “Aemma says, ‘The child bed is our battlefield.’ We felt that was an interesting way to explore the fact that for a woman in medieval times, giving birth was violence. It’s as dangerous as it gets. You have a 50/50 chance of making it. Many women didn’t. If given the choice, the father would choose the child over the mother as a cesarean would kill you. It was an extremely violent part of life.”

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON DIRECTOR DEFENDS THE GORY BIRTHING SCENE FROM EPISODE 1

Miguel added that he has planned many such scenes that will meticulously unravel different themes and explore various perspectives. He said, “We have a number of births in the show and basically decided to give them different themes and explore them from different perspectives the same way I did for a bunch of battles on Thrones, where each time I tried to put a different spin on each so it wasn’t just doing the same thing, as I don’t think putting a bunch of violence onscreen for the sake of violence does any good in the world.”

We don't know if you are convinced with the director's theory here or not, but the scene in question is rather prominent and gory from a regular viewer's perspective. House of The Dragon's first episode has already created a frenzy with everything that the GoT fans were expecting from it – violence, power struggle, sex, relationships and stunning visuals of the kingdom. The story is set two centuries before the events of the Game of Thrones when Westeros was ruled by the Targaryens at the height of their power.