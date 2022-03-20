Lock Upp latest news: Actor Kangana Ranaut says Poonam Pandey has a lot to teach everyone in the ‘Lock Upp’ and outside it as well. In the latest episode of the show, the host was seen praising the contestants for their performance last week. While speaking about Poonam’s efforts in a task, she said her performance was so top-notch that she should teach everyone the ‘art of seduction.’Also Read - The Kashmir Files’ Review by Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral: ‘Bollywood Ke Paap Dho Diye Inhone’ –Watch

The judgement day episodes on Lock Upp are usually full of controversies and interesting revelations. This time too, Kangana left no stone unturned in making sure that the show remained in limelight with her presence. In one of the episodes earlier, Poonam was given the task of being a 'seductress' and she gave it her best. This impressed Kangana who told her, "Poonam, aapne jo apna act kiya. role play kiya, nahi sach mein hi bahut hot tha. Matlab mujhe bhi bahot hot laga to you can imagine how hot it was," while Poonam kept blushing and thanked her.

Kangana told Poonam that she's a very good artiste. She said, "Aapne jo kaha tha ki ye seduction jo hai wo ek art hai, ek kala hai. Aur mai usse sehmat hu, aur aapki wo kala dekh kar main ye kehna chahti hu ki aap bahut acche kalakaar hain." The Thalaivi actor asked Poonam to open a school to teach the art of seduction to other women. "Prachin Bharat mein jo 64 kalayein sikhayi jaati thi striyo ko, usme se seduction bhi ek thi. Har ek stri sikha karti thi, to aapko aisa kuch school bhi chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi coaching do," she said.

Poonam laughed at the conversation while other contestants also found it interesting. Poonam is popular for her bold photoshoots and videos on social media. She is joined by the likes of Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Sara Khan, Ali Mercchant, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Babita Phogat and Anjali Arora among others in Lock Upp. The show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player apps.