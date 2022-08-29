Koffee With Karan 7 new episode trailer: The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 features Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff or as Karan Johar introduces them – the ‘OG Heropanti jodi in Bollywood.’ The trailer of the fun-filled episode shows Kriti talking about her first-ever film audition which, ironically, was for Student of The Year, directed by KJo himself, featuring Alia Bhatt.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt as Her Bridesmaid, Shahid Kapoor Says His Ex's Father Didn't Like Him

Karan also teases Tiger Shroff about being a tough action star and preparing her body for all the best action sequences in the world. He also jokingly asks Tiger about 'going commando in public' and he agrees (not knowing the actual meaning of it). Kriti and Tiger reveal much about their initial days in the industry when they debuted together via Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti. While speaking about her first film audition for SOTY, Kriti says, "This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then."

WATCH THE TRAILER OF KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7 9TH EPISODE STARRING KRITI SANON AND TIGER SHROFF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

KWK 7 is doing well in terms of viewership on the OTT platforms. Several prominent names from across the movie industries in the country have made appearances on the coveted ‘koffee’ couch. While the show began by hosting Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the guests, it also features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who promoted their latest film Laal Singh Chaddha on the show. Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor were seen gracing Karan’s show this season.

The new episode will be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 1 at 12 am. For fans in the US, the episode will stream exclusively on Hulu. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 7!