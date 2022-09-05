Koffee With Karan, Season 7, Episode 10: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bring the first ‘koffee’ trio of the season. The trailer of the new episode shows them getting the entire house down on the koffee couch with Karan Johar. From discussing the ‘suhaag raat‘ or rather ‘suhaag din,’ to talking about Ishaan being single, the trailer shows just what could be in store for us when they come together in their upcoming film Phone Bhoot.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Was Rejected For Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, Director Reacts | Watch Video

After Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others, Katrina Kaif finally makes an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. She looks glamorous in her black-and-white striped dress with a thigh-high slit while the boys – Ishaan and Siddhant – flaunt their quirky styles. At one point in the trailer, Karan asks Katrina to comment on what Alia Bhatt said in the first episode of the season: ‘there is no suhaag raat‘ since it’s a super busy and tiring day. Katrina, adding more buzz to it, tells KJo that ‘it does not always have to be a suhaag raat, it can also be a suhaag din,’ leaving everyone in splits. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Trailer: Karan Johar Asks Tiger Shroff About Going 'Commando,' Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned For SOTY - Watch Funny Video

WATCH THE TRAILER OF KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7 EPISODE 10 STARRING KATRINA KAIF, ISHAAN KHATTER AND SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI:

This is going to be the trio’s first promotional outing for Phone Bhoot, a film produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, it’s a horror comedy slated to hit the screens on November 4. Koffee With Karan Season 7 latest episode will air on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+Hotstar. For the fans in the US, it will stream exclusively on the Hulu app. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KWK S7!