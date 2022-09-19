Koffee With Karan Season 7, Episode 12: It was a Bollywood Wives’ reunion on the ‘koffee’ couch as Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor took over the latest episode. Joining Karan Johar on his show, the three ladies spilt the beans and talked hilariously about the film industry and the star families. The promo of the new episode shows Karan trolling Maheep while Gauri talks about the annoying habit of Shah Rukh Khan that she seriously wishes him to change. At one point, when Maheep says that she would look the best with Hrithik Roshan on-screen, KJo bursts out laughing.Also Read - Jackie Shroff Breaks Silence on Anil Kapoor's Statement on Koffee With Karan 7, 'It is Normal to Look Up…'

Later, the host mentions how SRK makes sure that he's walking his guests to the car at his parties. Gauri adds to it and says it's his most annoying habit. "He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" she vents.

CHECK KOFFEE WITH KARAN EPISODE 12 TRAILER WITH GAURI KHAN, MAHEEP KAPOOR AND BHAVANA PANDEY:

This is the episode that marks Gauri’s return to Karan’s famous chat show after a hiatus of 17 years. The episode will start streaming on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+Hotstar. For fans in the US, Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KWK season 7!