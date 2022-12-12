Malaika Arora Looks Stunned as Nora Fatehi Storms Out When Asked to Dance With Her – Watch Viral Clip

Terence Lewis proposes that Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi dance together on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, and that doesn't go down well with Nora who says 'I have to give value to myself too...' Watch the viral video here.

Malaika Arora Looks Stunned as Nora Fatehi Storms Out When Asked to Dance With Her - Watch Viral Clip

Malaika Arora vs Nora Fatehi: Seems like Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora are not on good terms. Or at least that’s what the next episode promo of Malaika’s new show Moving In With Malaika hints at. In the new video, Nora is seen refusing to shoot a video with Malaika, fearing that it would take away from her popularity.

As shown in the promo that has now gone viral, Malaika and Nora are seen in a conversation with Terence Lewis. The choreographer proposes to them a new video with both the actresses dancing to the beats of Malaika’s popular song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’. The idea leaves both the divas stunned but while Malaika maintains her calm, Nora simply stands up and tells Terence ‘I have to give value to myself too you know…’ and walks out of the room. Terence rushes to follow her while Malaika sits there wondering what just happened. Watch the viral promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Now, the video has left the fans confused because it also contains scenes of Malaika and Nora dancing together to a song. Both the divas look hot in their respective black outfits. They dance seductively and spread the glamour on screen with their scintillating moves.

Watch this space to know what exactly boiled down between Malaika and Nora in the show as we keep you updated on Moving in With Malaika!