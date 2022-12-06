Moving in With Malaika: 5 Solid Revelations About Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Her Career Made by The Actress

Moving in With Malaika: 5 Solid Revelations About Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Her Career Made by The Actress

Moving in With Malaika: Malaika Arora has opened her heart and her home to fans with her new reality show ‘Moving in With Malaika’. The show which airs on Disne+Hotstar is the actor’s attempt to make the world know her a little better. On Monday, during the first episode of the show, Malaika revealed a lot about her life and answered many questions about her marriage, divorce, new relationship, her career, and friendships.

Here’s the list of five solid revelations she made about her personal life in the first episode of ‘Moving on With Malaika’:

Marriage with Arbaaz Khan: Malaika revealed that it was actually she who proposed to Arbaaz Khan for marriage in 1998. The actor was talking to her friend and Bollywood director Farah Khan when she said she just wanted to get out of her house. Malaika heaped praises on Arbaaz and said he was always very sweet to her and it was because of him that she could just let herself be.”Nobody knows that. I proposed. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘You know what, I want to get married, are you ready?’ And very sweetly actually he just turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place. He said that,” she explained. Drifting with Arbaaz Khan: Taking her conversation forward with Farah Khan, Malaika talked about how she and Arbaaz gradually drifted apart, ending their 18-year-long marriage in 2016. The actor said she was very young when she got married to Arbaaz and somewhere down the line, she grew to be another person. She said their changing equation affected their relationship and they started to stay annoyed and angry all the time.Malaika told Farah, “We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people.” Arbaaz Khan being the biggest support: Malaika also revealed that Arbaaz has always been one of the biggest support systems in her life. She said he was the first person she saw at the hospital after she met with a major accident. The actor narrated that she was scared after the accident because of the kind of injuries she had suffered. Malaika said she had to go for surgery and there were glass shards in her eyes that made things very difficult for her and she thought she would never be able to see her son Arhaan now.Malaika told Farah, “But when I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, ‘Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?’ And I was like ‘why is he doing this?’ It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay ‘have I gone back in time?’ Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there.” Arjun Kapoor’s support: Malaika Arora addressed all the criticism and trolling that come her way for dating a man younger than her. She told Farah that it’s not really the people out of her circle, but inside it, who say more hurtful things. The actor said she is called names on social media and her relationship with Arjun is disrespected in many ways but none of that matters until it’s someone close to her adding to her worries.However, Malaika added that Arjun has always been supportive of her choices. She said he is encouraging of how she wants to live her life and he respects her boundaries. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care. He makes me happy. He is my friend. He is my biggest critic, my partner,” she said. Malaika fears mouthing dialogues on camera: Her fans often ask why she doesn’t take up a lot of full-fledged roles in the movies, and Malaika also addressed the same curiosity in the show. While talking to her manager Ekta, the actor revealed that she has always had this inherent fear of not being able to perform the tasks in which she is required to mug up and say a few lines in front of someone else. The actor said as a kid too, she would always try and skip classes during oral exams.Malaika explained, “It’s not the fear of acting. I am just not comfortable with mouthing dialogues or saying all of it, standing up in front of people, and actually being comfortable emoting with dialogues. I am always a little apprehensive about it. I feel a little nervous about it. So, that’s probably why I shy away from it or I stay away from it. Over the year, there have been a lot of scripts that I have seen and read. But somehow, I’ve always stayed away. I don’t know if that’s another fear of mine. I think I was in school and I hated when I had to mug something. I thought it was the most daunting task. I felt it was just too much pressure. I would be uneasy or keep running to the loo. I wouldn’t be able to eat or sleep if I had to learn something and say it. That fear has been there.”

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Move in With Malaika!