Honsla Rakh On Amazon Prime: Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh, which received praise from all the corners, finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is a romantic comedy also starring Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. The film has so far collected Rs over 21 crore worldwide gross and has shattered the box office records of the Punjabi film industry. IMDb has also rated the film 9.5, which means the film is really fantastic. Honsla Rakh also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film revolves around a divorced father, who raised his son on his own. The trouble comes when he starts dating which arises comedy and romance.

Speaking about the OTT release, Diljit said in a statement, "Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that's sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes."

Sharing his excitement, director Amarjit Singh Saron said, "As a filmmaker, there is no greater joy than seeing your story resonate so strongly with audience world over. Honsla Rakh is an emotional tale told through a relatable and endearing plot. It was incredible to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind, and we are thrilled by the response the film has already received. I am thankful to Amazon Prime Video for taking our homegrown stories to viewers world over and looking forward to the release on the service."

The film also marks Shehnaaz Gill’s first big screen release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The fans have poured love on her and have given a thumbs up to her performance in the film.