OTT Play Awards 2022 winners full list: OTT Play Awards 2022 was held on December 10 2022 in Mumbai. These awards honour artistic and technical excellence in original programming on over-the-top streaming media in all languages, regions, platforms and genres. Web original shows or films released across OTT platforms last and this year were eligible for Awards. Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi win big at the OTT Play Awards 2022. Check the complete list of winners here:

OTT Play Awards 2022 winners full list:

BEST SCREENPLAY (SERIES)

Pushkar – Gayatri (Suzhal – Tamil)

BEST DIALOGUES (SERIES)

Mandaar (Bangla) – REGIONAL – Anirban, actor and director

BEST DEBUT MALE – SERIES

Kunal Kapoor – Empire

BEST DEBUT FEMALE – SERIES

Sonali Bendre – Broken News

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE – SERIES

Jameel Khan – Gullak 3

BEST ACTOR IN A GREY ROLE – SERIES

Kishore – She 2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE – SERIES

Parambrata Chatterjee – Aranyak

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE – SERIES

Konkona Sen Sharma – Mumbai Diaries

OTTplay Readers’ Choice Award: BEST SERIES

Prasanth Pandiyaraj (Vilangu – Tamil)

BEST DIRECTOR – SERIES

R Madhavani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma – Aarya 2

BEST STORY (SERIES)

Aranyak – Charu Dutta, writer

BEST WEB SERIES (JURY)

Tabbar – Director Ajitpal Singh

BEST WEB SERIES (POPULAR)

Family Man 2 – Raj & DK

EXCELLENCE IN REALITY FICTION

Masaba Gupta (Masaba Masaba 2)

BEST ACTOR MALE – SERIES (JURY)

Manoj Bajpayee – Family Man 2

BEST ACTOR MALE – SERIES (POPULAR)

Tahir Raj Bhasin – Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

BEST ACTOR FEMALE – SERIES (POPULAR)

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

BEST ONSCREEN COUPLE ON OTT

Dhruv Sehgal And Mithila Palkar – Little Things Season 4

EMERGING OTT STAR (MALE)

Priyadarshi (Unheard and Loser 2) – Telugu

EMERGING OTT STAR (FEMALE)

Dushara Vijayan (Sarpatta Parambarai – Tamil) and Aishwarya Lekshmi (Kaanekkaane – Malayalam)

BEST DIALOGUES – FILMS

Haseen Dillruba – Kanika Dhillon

OTT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Rajendra Prasad (Senapathi – Telugu)

BEST STORY – FILM

Malik (Malayalam) – Director Mahesh Narayanan

BEST DEBUT MALE – FILM

Abhimanyu Dassani (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) – Bhagyashree

BEST DEBUT FEMALE – FILM

Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE – FILM

Deepak Dobriyal – Good Luck Jerry

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE – FILM

Harshvarshan Rane (Haseen Dilruba)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE – FILM

Satish Kaushik (Thar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE – FILM

Neha Dhupia (A Thursday)

Saie Tamhankar (Mimi)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (JURY)

Dasvi (Director – Tushar Jalota, two producers)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (POPULAR)

Shershaah – Producers – Karan, Shabir, Apurva

Jai Bheem – Director and co-producer

BEST DIRECTOR – FILM

Shoojit Sircar – Uddham Singh

FILMMAKER OF THE DECADE

Pa Ranjith – Tamil

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Guru Somasundaram (Minnal Murali)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Sara Ali Khan (Atrangi Re)

PIONEERING CONTRIBUTIONS TO NEW WAVE CINEMA

Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty (Kannada)

BEST ACTOR MALE – FILM (JURY)

Arya (Sarpatta Parambai)

Farhan Akhtar (Toofan)

BEST ACTOR FEMALE – FILM (JURY)

Vidya Balan – Jalsa

BEST ACTOR FEMALE – FILM (POPULAR)

Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dilruba)

BEST ACTOR MALE – FILM (POPULAR)

Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka)